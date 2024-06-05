Prominent MLB insider reveals if San Francisco Giants will move Blake Snell and Matt Chapman at trade deadline

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Despite expanding their payroll ahead of the 2024 season the San Francisco Giants’ remodeled roster has not delivered on its promise and a notable MLB insider has revealed which players they could move at the trade deadline. But unfortunately, it won’t be expensive new additions, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Giants are a disappointing 29-33, nine games out of first in a tough National League West, and a game and a half out of a Wild Card spot. Despite having a top-10 payroll and making some big free-agent splashes before the start of the season, the roster has underperformed in a major way.

Also Read: 4 San Francisco Giants trade targets to help the club compete in NL West

Being in a division with talented teams like the Dodgers, Padres, and Diamondbacks will also likely hinder their chances of being serious Wild Card contenders as the year plays out, and that is why there is already speculation they could be sellers before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. If they choose to move payroll in the next few weeks, could Snell, Chapman, and their expensive contracts be dangled in trade talks?

In a Tuesday column, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan took an early look at which teams could be buyers and sellers before the deadline, and in his mind, the San Francisco Giants could go either way. However, he had some disappointing news when it comes to moving Snell or Chapman.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 6 starts, 0-3 record, 9.51 ERA, 1.944 WHIP, 31 strikeouts, 14 walks, 23.2 innings pitched

“In terms of bigger names, third baseman Matt Chapman and left-hander Blake Snell both have opt-outs after this season and teams automatically devalue players with that sort of optionality, making them likely to stay regardless of San Francisco’s tack,” Passan wrote.

Also Read: San Francisco Giants’ bad vibes continue with terrible Jung Hoo Lee injury news

The Giants were able to land both players after long stays on the open market due to a willingness to offer the chance to opt out of their deals for next season and re-test free agency this winter.

The MLB insider did mention Michael Conforto as a “reasonable bet” to get shipped out of town, and there are several teams that “would gladly add LaMonte Wade Jr.” The next few weeks will decide what the organization does before July 30, but losing Jung Hoo Lee for the season and another recent injury to the 2023 Cy Young winner certainly isn’t helping their chances to turn into buyers.