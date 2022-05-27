San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler won’t take part in national anthem after Uvalde shooting

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After a devastating tragedy occurred earlier this week in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 people dead, the world continues to search for a solution for preventing such horrific acts from taking place. One person involved in the sports world, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, published a blog post on Friday via his KapLifestyle website about his desire to make a gesture that would potentially make an impact in the minds of some.

Later in the day, Kapler made a much bigger statement, by telling reporters he no longer plans to take the field for the national anthem before each baseball game.

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country” – Gabe Kapler pic.twitter.com/J1MdlVL3XI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2022

This sentiment is more of what Kapler wrote about in his blog post, where he notes an intent to not make this moment about himself. Whether you agree with his actions or statement, Kapler’s approach will certainly have people talking. He just hopes they’re positive conversations and not focused on where he stands.

Tonight’s Giants vs Reds game has been delayed due to rain.

Related: MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates