San Francisco 49ers sign John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to new contract extensions

Less than 24 hours after advancing to 3-0 thanks to a convincing 30-12 victory over the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers have made a significant commitment to their power structure. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan were already under contract for multiple seasons, but now the 49ers have announced an agreement to extend the length of their current contracts for even longer.

Lynch was signed through 2024. Shanahan was signed through 2025. The new agreement extends both partnerships, but exact terms of the deal have not been announced.

Both individuals joined the 49ers organization back in 2017 and have helped oversee three trips to the playoffs, including three NFC Championship appearances, and one Super Bowl matchup. The 49ers have a regular season win-loss record of 55-46 since the duo has taken over.

Lynch has helped acquire several high-profile players, from drafting Nick Bosa, trading for Christian McCaffrey, and signing Javon Hargrave, among others. He gained recognition for his work by being named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America back in 2019.

Shanahan was already one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. This new extension presumably spikes his salary even higher, but as mentioned, specific terms are not available.

