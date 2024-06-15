Rumors swirl of San Antonio Spurs trading up in NBA draft to land Victor Wembanyama’s French league pal

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

A new report reveals that the San Antonio Spurs are so high on one specific NBA Draft prospect that they may not take the chance of waiting to select him at fourth overall.

While the Spurs did not win the NBA Draft lottery in 2024, as they did last year, they still have a premium spot with their first of four selections. In a normal year, having the fourth overall pick would be a reason for excitement, however, with this draft class being far weaker than previous years, the organization must be smart with their opportunity and get one of the few high-level prospects available.

There have been various reports about who they could use the fourth overall pick on later this month. But on Friday, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony suggested that French prospect Zaccharie Risacher is high on their board. However, the same could be said about other teams in the top four and the 19-year-old. That is why he revealed, “Some teams view the Spurs as a potential trade-up option for Risacher, whom they scouted extensively last season.”

Risacher has been rising on boards across the league in the pre-draft process. The teenager is already a solid three-point shooter who plays high-level defense on the perimeter and can defend guards despite being 6-foot-10. He also has a feel for the game well beyond what he should have at his age.

Zaccharie Risacher stats (2023-24): 22.0 MPG, 10.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 35% 3PT

What adds to his appeal for the Spurs, and is a reason they could possibly package pick four and eight to move up higher in Round 1 is his unique connection to the team’s current top star, Victor Wembanyama.

“Risacher played with Wembanyama in ASVEL in 2021-22 — a team official there described the two as being extremely close at the time, which is not a surprise considering their similar ages,” Givony wrote.

What also helps the San Antonio Spurs’ chances of landing Risacher is that the Atlanta Hawks — owners of the No. 1 overall pick — are very open to trading out of that spot.

