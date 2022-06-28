San Antonio Spurs have ridiculous asking price in Dejounte Murray trade

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks are currently engaged in conversations that would send All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to Georgia to team up with Trae Young.

We have absolutely no idea whether a trade will come together leading up to the start of NBA free agency. What we do know is that star big man John Collins has not been a topic of discussions between the two sides. Rather, San Antonio prefers draft capital in any Murray trade.

We now have more information on this, and it’s rather eye-opening. According to LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk, San Antonio is seeking at least four first-round picks with minimal protections.

“There’s talk that the Spurs are looking to trade Murray for three first round draft picks. I’m told that is incorrect. San Antonio’s asking price for Murray is four first round draft picks with little to no protections. Alternatively, the Spurs want three minimally protected first rounders and two unprotected first round pick swaps.” Report on San antonio spurs asking price in dejounte murray trade talks

The report also notes that San Antonio is interested in acquiring former top-six pick, center Onyeka Okongwu, in a Murray swap.

Will the Atlanta Hawks meet San Antonio Spurs asking price in Dejounte Murray trade?

Following their ugly first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, reports indicated that Hawks front office head Travis Schlenk is looking to blow it up behind Young. Adding Murray to the mix would ultimately create one of the best backcourts in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray stats (2021-22): 21.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.2 APG, 46% shooting, 33% 3-point

As you can see, Murray is coming off an absolutely brilliant season for the San Antonio Spurs. He’s still only 25 years old and could be a long-term running partner for Young in Atlanta.

As for the Spurs, it stands to reason that they are now going the long-term rebuild route after missing out on the playoffs the past three seasons. Hence, the reported asking price in Murray trade conversations.

Atlanta does have an additional first-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. This means the team could move first-round selections in consecutive years (2023 and 2024). It could then deal first-rounders in 2026 and 2028 to the San Antonio Spurs. That’s whole heck of a lot to pay. But Murray could be worth it.

The financial logistics would also come into play here, likely sending veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and the aforementioned Okongwu to San Antonio.