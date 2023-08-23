Dallas Cowboys’ Sam Williams arrested on drug and gun charges

The Dallas Cowboys selected former Mississippi star Sam Williams on the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft despite some off-field issues during his college days.

For owner Jerry Jones, the idea was to take a chance on a first-round talent with the 56th overall pick in the draft. With weeks to go before Dallas’ season opener against the New York Giants, Williams’ future in Big D is now up in the air.

According to Clarence Hill of the Star Telegram, Williams was arrested by Frisco Police in Texas Sunday night on possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

“The controlled substance charge, for alleged possession of marijuana, is a low-level state felony and the unlawful carrying of a weapon is a misdemeanor,” report on Sam Williams arrest.

Williams, 24, had played the night before in the Cowboys’ road preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to Texas with the team.

This represents the second time Williams has had a run-in with authorities since the Cowboys drafted him. Back in December, an arrest warrant was issued for the young pass rusher after he was involved in a two-car accident. Williams was ultimately cited for misdemeanor reckless driving after authorities said he was going 98 miles-per-hour in a 55 MPH zone.

Sam Williams stats (2022): 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 9 QB hits, 4 sacks

During his days with Mississippi, Williams was suspended from the program in July of 2020 after being charged with sexual battery. He was reinstated two months later after charges were dropped.

Despite this, the Cowboys found themselves under a microscope by selecting him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams faces discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. But it’s too early to focus on that with charges having just been filed against the youngster.