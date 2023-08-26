Ryan Preece’s car flips 10 times in violent NASCAR crash at Daytona

Update: Per NASCAR, Preece has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

We’re not 100% sure how Ryan Preece was able to get himself out of his car after the NASCAR star was involved in a violent crash late during Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

Preece’s car flipped at least 10 times with just five laps to go in the race, leading to yet another caution in the crash-filled race.

Shockingly, Ryan Preece was able to get himself out of the car as officials on the scene attempted to figure out what was happening.

Unfortunately for Preece, he had to win Saturday night in order to earn a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. That’s obviously not going to happen.

His crash also came after Ryan Blaney was also involved in a violent crash:

The SAFER Barrier really went to work for Ryan Blaney. 😳



Look at the wall flex as he makes impact. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pLvbrH65km — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

It does seem as the NASCAR safety features are working wonders. Both crashes could have ended in serious injury. Instead, both Preece and Blaney were able to walk away.