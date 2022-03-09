Russell Wilson ‘checked out’ during last season with Seahawks

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

As usual, any time an organization breaks up what was a strong relationship with one of their franchise icons such as Russell Wilson, they need to find ways to save face. There are many ways of accomplishing such a task. One of them, is by leaking some uncompromising details of said relationship.

Whether that’s what the Seattle Seahawks are doing here or not remains to be seen, but some interesting quotes have emerged from those who are reportedly in the know.

According to several different accounts from The Athletic, Wilson basically checked out last season after some more disagreements with Pete Carroll’s approach with the team.

“Wilson felt the team’s personnel misses and devotion to [head coach Pete] Carroll’s old-school offensive philosophy were holding him back and damaging his legacy. Carroll wasn’t going to abandon the formula Wilson and the Seahawks had used to claim the only Super Bowl championship in franchise history. It was only a matter of time before this marriage ended.” The Athletic on Russell Wilson’s deteriorating relationship with Seahawks (H/t to Bleacher Report)

Reports of Russell Wilson’s discontempt is nothing new

While the actual trade still came as a surprise, that’s common any time a nine-time Pro Bowl QB changes teams, but maybe it shouldn’t have shocked fans after all. For example, how many times have we heard about Wilson possibly wanting a trade? His agent even leaked a list of teams he’d prefer a trade to during the season.

It’s no secret that Russ is a very competitive individual. He likely grew tired of losing with the Seahawks, due to a multitude of reasons. As some have speculated up above, that may include disagreeing with the general offensive philosophy coach Pete Carroll prefers. At this point, it is what it is.

Both the Seahawks and Wilson are likely just happy to have found a solution in the short term. We’ll see how the QB can do in a new situation. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have a lot more work to do on the path back to contention.

