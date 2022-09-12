Russell Wilson booed by Seattle Seahawks fans ahead of ‘Monday Night Football’

The hope was that former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would receive a good reception as he returned to the Pacific Northwest for the future Hall of Famer’s regular-season debut with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson led Seattle to two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl title in his decade with the organization. He’s considered the greatest player in franchise history.

Apparently, fans in Seattle have a short memory. As Wilson made his way too the field in a Broncos uniform ahead of Monday night’s game, you could hear him being booed by a majority of Seahawks fans inside Lumen Field. It wasn’t a great look.

Russell Wilson booed by many at Lumen Field as he comes out clapping to begin Broncos’ pregame warmups before this Seahawks opener like no other ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/CcXMagMpXV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 12, 2022

Fans on hand for the game also trolled Russell Wilson with some pretty creative jerseys.

but how do you really feel pic.twitter.com/By46gzt6ek — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 12, 2022

This has to be seen as a weird situation for Wilson, the Seahawks team and fans in Seattle. It’s not too often that someone goes from being the face of a franchise to public enemy No. 1.

Related: Players to watch in Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks Monday Night Football matchup

Russell Wilson opens up about return to Seattle

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to his regular-season debut wiih Denver, Wilson talked at length about returning to the Pacific Northwest following an ugly divorce with the Seahawks’ organization.

“Hopefully, it’ll be positive. Listen, I gave my heart and soul every day. I know they’ll be rowdy. I know they’ll be excited,” Russell Wilson on what he expects from Seattle Seahawks fans Monday night.

At least initially, that’s not what we’re seeing from Seahawks fans Monday night.

Wilson and his Boncos head into this game as huge betting favorites. Perhaps, he’ll get the last laugh against a Seahawks squad that is entering rebuild mode under head coach Pete Carroll.