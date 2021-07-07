Roger Federer stunned at Wimbledon; Novak Djokovic moves to semis

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was swept out of the tournament’s quarterfinals Wednesday while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic easily advanced to the semifinals for the 10th time.

It was No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who took out Federer 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in stunning fashion in the one-hour, 49-minute match. Hurkacz hit 10 aces and struck 36 winners compared to 12 unforced errors, while Federer had 34 winners and 31 unforced errors.

Hurkacz also capitalized on five of his 15 break opportunities against the Swiss great, who was seeking his record-breaking 21st win in a Grand Slam tournament. Hurkacz earned his first-ever semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam.

“I don’t know what to say. This is super special for me, I mean, playing on this special court against Roger,” Hurkacz, 24, said. “Always when you are a kid, it’s like a dream come true to play him.

“I’m super proud and super happy to be here, especially having people (in the stands) here and cheering. Playing on grass is super special. I can’t wait for the next one.”

That next one will come Friday when he faces the winner of the match between No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy and No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

Already, one Canadian is through to the semifinals.

No. 10 seed Denis Shapovalov came from behind to defeat Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. He will meet Djokovic, who is looking to tie Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.

“He (Djokovic) is the best player in the world, but when you look at the scoreboard, the first thing on Friday, it is going to be level,” Shapovalov, 22, said of playing the Serbian legend for the right to play in the final. “I have full belief in me and my team, anything is possible.”

Djokovic is 6-0 in his career vs. Shapovalov.

Djokovic won his 100th grass-court match (100-18) in defeating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 17 minutes.

“It was a solid performance and I started off really well, particularly in the first five games of the set,” Djokovic, 34, said. “One break of serve in the second and third sets was enough today and I’d like to give credit to Marton for fighting so hard.”

Djokovic moved to 32-3 on the season, which includes victories at the Australian Open and French Open. He will look to become the fifth man ever to win the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the year and the first since Australian Rod Laver did it in 1969.

Djokovic trails only Federer (13) and Jimmy Connors (11) in number of appearances in the Wimbledon semifinals.

–Field Level Media