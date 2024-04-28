Las Vegas Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents, including a quarterback

Credit: Mike Weaver/Special to Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time beefing up their team after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, signing 17 players late Saturday, including a notable quarterback.

Carter Bradley, a quarterback from South Alabama with a famous football lineage, is the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. In a year when many thought the Raiders would be aggressive in drafting a quarterback early in the draft, instead, they added Bradley to a quarterback room with Aidan O’Connell, Gardiner Minshew, and Anthony Brown, Jr.

Notable Raiders offensive signings

In addition to Bradley, the Raiders signed TCU offensive tackle Andrew Coker. Coker is known for his strong performances against top college teams and standout game in the National Championship against Georgia in 2022.

#RamsHouse second-rounder Steve Avila was one of our staff’s favorite guys in Mobile last year and @TCUFootball staffers say LT Andrew Coker (6066v, 304v, 34 3/8 arm) & LG Brandon Coleman (6043v, 320v, 34 7/8 arm) are his closest dudes. TCU OL Coach A.J. Ricker has done heckuva… pic.twitter.com/j2XyydT6LV — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 23, 2023

Tom Telesco continues to build depth on defense

They added strength to their defense with several players, including Ron Stone, Jr. From Washington State, an impressive EDGE rusher, and Phalen Sanford from Nebraska, a safety recognized for his playmaking ability in crucial moments. They also added cornerbacks Ja’Quan Sheppard from Maryland and Rayshad Williams from Texas Tech — both athletic with raw talent.

PAC-12 Player Spotlight:



Ron Stone Jr



6-3 247 (@WSUCougarFB Edge)



– 2021 1st Team All PAC-12



– 64 Tackles, 11.5 TFL & 5 sacks in 2021



pic.twitter.com/cqmXkRVsui — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) March 24, 2022

Las Vegas also signed a slew of other defensive players, including linebacker Amari Gainer from North Carolina and two notable players on the defensive front, Tomari Fox from North Carolina and DT Noah Shannon from Iowa.

Despite picking Brock Bowers in the first round and bolstering their offensive line with Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, they have worked to build increased depth throughout their defense.

Raiders announce undrafted free agentshttps://t.co/y7Z1Reav78 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 28, 2024

