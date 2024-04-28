Las Vegas Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents, including a quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time beefing up their team after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, signing 17 players late Saturday, including a notable quarterback.
Carter Bradley, a quarterback from South Alabama with a famous football lineage, is the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. In a year when many thought the Raiders would be aggressive in drafting a quarterback early in the draft, instead, they added Bradley to a quarterback room with Aidan O’Connell, Gardiner Minshew, and Anthony Brown, Jr.
Notable Raiders offensive signings
In addition to Bradley, the Raiders signed TCU offensive tackle Andrew Coker. Coker is known for his strong performances against top college teams and standout game in the National Championship against Georgia in 2022.
Tom Telesco continues to build depth on defense
They added strength to their defense with several players, including Ron Stone, Jr. From Washington State, an impressive EDGE rusher, and Phalen Sanford from Nebraska, a safety recognized for his playmaking ability in crucial moments. They also added cornerbacks Ja’Quan Sheppard from Maryland and Rayshad Williams from Texas Tech — both athletic with raw talent.
Las Vegas also signed a slew of other defensive players, including linebacker Amari Gainer from North Carolina and two notable players on the defensive front, Tomari Fox from North Carolina and DT Noah Shannon from Iowa.
Despite picking Brock Bowers in the first round and bolstering their offensive line with Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, they have worked to build increased depth throughout their defense.
