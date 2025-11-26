If Abby Roque sought any revenge whatsoever against the New York Sirens for trading her away this past offseason, she got it and then some Tuesday night at Place Bell. The veteran forward torched the Sirens and helped lead her new team, the Montreal Victoire, to a 4-0 victory in their home opener.

Roque assisted on Montreal’s first two goals in the second period, before she put the game away — and helped blow the roof off the building — with a sensational between-the-legs goal to make it 3-0 at 13:26 of the third period.

DÉGEU 🤯



DIGUSTING pic.twitter.com/NPnwEMPI3c — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) November 26, 2025

“I don’t think I’ve actually ever tried that in a game, or practiced it. I don’t know why that was the moment. And honestly as I was doing it, I was thinking ‘This is stupid.’ Then it went in, so I got lucky,” Roque said with a laugh postgame.

Roque didn’t say if this win or that specific goal was sweeter because it came against the Sirens. But there’s no debating her impact on the Victoire and the feel-good party inside Place Bell.

The Sirens traded Roque at the 2025 PWHL Draft in June, acquiring center Kristin O’Neill and a fourth-round pick. It was part of a major makeover for Sirens, who finished last in the PWHL standings the past two seasons and sought a changing of the guard. Either via trade or due to expansion rules, the Sirens parted ways with four of their top five scorers from last season. That includes defender Ella Shelton and forwards Alex Carpenter, Jessie Eldridge, and Roque, who had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and provided a physical presence in 30 games last season.

Their season debut was a success Saturday, when the Sirens shut out the Ottawa Charge 4-0 on the road. Taylor Girard recorded a natural hat trick and earned Player of the Week honors, and Kayle Osborne made 28 saves for her third career shutout.

But the Sirens struggled out of the gate Tuesday. They were on their heels as the Victoire fed off the crowd’s opening-night energy. Osborne kept the visitors in it during the scoreless first period, despite a 15-6 shots disadvantage.

But the dam broke early in the second period. Natalie Mylnkova deflected an Erin Ambrose power-play shot past Osborne just 30 seconds into the period to make it 1-0. Despite outshooting Montreal 10-9 in the middle stanza, New York fell behind 2-0 when Marie-Philip Poulin scored off the rush at 18:45, set up by her linemate — and spouse — Laura Stacey.

RIEN DE MIEUX QU'UN BUT DE POULIN!



NOTHING HITS LIKE A POULIN GOAL! pic.twitter.com/vRC2CGdrfj — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) November 26, 2025

Roque’s goal put an exclamation on the proceedings before Maggie Flaherty scored into an empty net with 10 seconds remaining. Poulin (goal, assist) and Stacey (two assists) each finished with two points.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 33 saves for her second PWHL shutout. Osborne finished with 26 saves for the Sirens.

Key takeaways after Sirens lose 4-0 to Victoire

Kristin O’Neill salutes the crowd — photo courtesy PWHL

Bittersweet night for Sirens’ Kristin O’Neill

This game was a big deal for O’Neill, too. An original member of the Victoire, O’Neill was an alternate captain and helped them finish first overall in the 2024-25 regular season. So, coming into Place Bell as a visiting player for the first time was emotional for her.

It ramped up when the crowd cheered the announcement that the 27-year-old center was in New York’s starting lineup. The ovation was louder later on when a video tribute played on the big board.

Bon retour à Montréal K.O ❤️



Welcome back K.O! pic.twitter.com/4cHEaJ8JTm — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) November 26, 2025

“Those big moments when people are cheering for you are super emotional no matter what side they’re on,” O’Neill said afterward. “”I loved playing here in Montreal. I think it’s definitely a challenge moving teams, and I felt really connected to the city and the fans, but, like I said, I’m really happy where I am at. I think this group is very supportive of my transition, so far. I couldn’t be happier for where I’m at and the group that I am with.”

O’Neill, whose production dropped to one goal and five points last season with the Victoire, logged 18:42 TOI in her Montreal return Tuesday, recorded two shots on goal, and was on ice for Flaherty’s empty netter.

“My welcome was great … it was definitely weird being on the other side, but I’m real happy to be with the teal and orange.”

Where’s the finish?

It’s only two games — and they did win one, and Desbiens was terrific to shut them out in the other — but it’s worth wondering if the Sirens will score enough this season. As mentioned earlier, a lot of veteran point producers left this past offseason. That puts the onus on a talented young core led by Sarah Fillier to fill the net.

So far, the Sirens have four goals in two games, three scored by Girard at even strength and one by Maja Nylen Persson on a jailbreak into an empty net. Each of those goals was scored in the third period Saturday, meaning the Sirens are without a goal in five of six periods to date.

Fillier, the reigning PWHL Rookie of the Year and co-scoring leader from last season, led all skaters with seven shots on goal Tuesday. But she’s pointless in two games. So are rookies Kristyna Kaltounkova, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and Casey O’Brien, the No. 3 overall selection. O’Brien has three shots in two games, and Kaltounkova had five in the opener and two against the Victoire. Fellow rookie Anne Cherkowski didn’t record a shot on goal despite more than 20 minutes TOI on Tuesday.

The positive side is that the Sirens recorded 75 shots on goal over the first two games and had plenty of great looks. Fillier’s already a star in this league, and the supporting cast is pretty darn talented. Plus this is a tiny sample size, just two games.

But the concern going into this season was that there’d be a ton of pressure on the younger players to produce without proven high-end veteran help. It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Captain fined, but in Sirens lineup

Micah Zandee-Hart logged 21:00 of ice time against the Victoire, third most among Sirens defenders. This after the Sirens captain received a $250 fine — but not a suspension — for her cross-checking major penalty and game misconduct in the season opener.

The incident occurred 11:17 into the first period Saturday. Zandee-Hart came to the defense of teammate Jaime Bourbonnais, after she was flattened by a Gabbie Hughes hit. A melee ensued when Zandee-Hart coross-checked Hughes up high near the face. After players were separated, the officials tossed Zandee-Hart out of the game, and assessed Hughes a two-minute minor for illegal body checking.

Micah Zandee-Hart has received a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking following this play.#PWHL pic.twitter.com/faH7eTw34A — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 23, 2025

The League statement read, in part, “In their review, the PWHL Player Safety Committee determined that Zandee-Hart used her stick in a dangerous manner in retaliation to forcefully cross-check Ottawa’s Gabbie Hughes in the neck and head, violating Rule 60.1 – Cross-Checking. Players must be in control of their sticks at all times and bear the responsibility not to use it dangerously.”

As a first-time offender, Zandee-Hart was not suspended.