Though Kristin O’Neill is from Oakville, Ontario, her return to Montreal on Tuesday is somewhat of a homecoming for the New York Sirens forward. That’s because it’ll be her first game against the Victoire, since they traded her to the Sirens at the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24.

O’Neill played two seasons with the Victoire, and was an alternate captain. A second-round pick in 2024, she was an original member of the Montreal franchise, and helped the Victoire finish first overall in the 2024-25 regular season with 53 points.

Kristin O'Neill just lit Place Bell on fire. pic.twitter.com/nex6LXQRya — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) December 31, 2024

Though O’Neill has strong ties to Montreal, there’ll be no apprehension when she skates out on to the ice at Place Bell on Tuesday night for what, ironically, is the 2025-26 home opener for the Victoire.

“I’m very excited to play in front of the Montreal fan base [Tuesday], there’s always so much energy and passion in the building,” O’Neill said Monday. “It will definitely be different for me being on the other side, but still really looking forward to feeling that energy. I look forward to using that energy as momentum, especially coming off of such a great team win on Saturday.”

The Sirens opened the new season with a rousing 4-0 road victory in Ottawa over the Charge on Saturday. O’Neill’s new teammate, forward Taylor Girard, recorded a natural hat trick in the third period, and goalie Kayle Osborne made 28 saves for her third career shutout in the win.

Girard earned PWHL Player of the Week honors for her efforts Saturday.

O’Neill didn’t land on the score sheet, but she took the opening face off and won 13 of 21 draws (61.9 percent). The 27-year-old center also recorded three shots on goal and blocked two shots in a typically well-rounded performance.

“It really excites me to play with this group of players, and new players,” O’Neill said during training camp. “I think every time you get to play with different players, it’s always a really cool moment and opportunity. So, I’m really grateful for that. And I’m really excited to see where this year takes this team.”

Sirens GM believes Krstin O’Neill ‘elevates everyone around her’

Last season, O’Neill scored just one goal and totaled five points in 30 games with the Victoire, down from four goals and nine points in 23 games the year before. That didn’t deter Sirens general manager Pascal Daoust from acquiring her this past offseason. He saw a perfect fit with O’Neill on and off the ice as he retooled the Sirens roster after consecutive last place finishes.

“Honestly, from the very first second, Kristin set the standard,” Daoust told Sportsnaut. “Her professionalism, pace, attention to detail, leadership, energy, intention, execution, and of course her speed and work ethic makes her a positive force that elevates everyone around her.”

That last sentence speaks volumes. O’Neill elevates those around her. There wasn’t enough of that coming from other veterans in New York the past two seasons, and likely is a big reason why Daoust willingly traded rugged forward Abby Roque to Montreal for O’Neill and a fourth-round draft pick.

Roque and O’Neill are not only different players, they have quite different personalities. The Sirens simply believe O’Neill is a better fit.

FIRST MICHIGAN GOAL IN PWHL HISTORY GOES TO ABBY ROQUE pic.twitter.com/GhtRfoMRnY — New York Sirens (@PWHL_NewYork) March 22, 2025

That makes for an intriguing subplot Tuesday, since Roque faces her former team, as well. The 28-year-old logged 19:02 TOI and had a pair of hits in a 2-0 road loss at the Boston Fleet on Sunday. Last season, Roque, a 2022 silver medalist with the United States at the Beijing Olympics, finished with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 30 games for the Sirens.