Pittsburgh Steelers great Le’Veon Bell makes pro boxing debut versus former UFC star on Paul vs Silva undercard

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star, and nine-year NFL veteran, Le’Veon Bell is set to make his professional boxing debut against a former star from the UFC on the undercard of the Oct. 29 event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the two-time All-Pro had been booked to compete in his first professional boxing bout on the card taking place inside Phoenix, Arizona’s Gila River Arena later this month.

“Le’Veon Bell is set to make his pro boxing debut against MMA star and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall as part of Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on SHOWTIME PPV on Sat., Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Bell is coming off an exhibition knockout vs. Adrian Peterson.” Report on Le’Veon Bell pro boxing debut

As mentioned in Schefter’s post, this will not be Bell’s first go-around in the boxing ring. Last month, the former New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs talent knocked out future NFL Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout on the undercard of an event led by a matchup between social media influencers Austin McBroom and Ali Al-Fakhri. The event also included a bout featuring former NBA star Nick Young.

Who is Le’Veon Bell’s opponent on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva undercard?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The man that Bell will be facing on Oct. 29 is 28-fight MMA veteran Uriah Hall. “Primetime” retired from the UFC in August after a 19-bout stint in the promotion, which included reaching the finals of The Ultimate Fighter Season 17. During his tenure with the MMA world leader, the New York native went 10-9 and at one time was ranked in the top 10 of the middleweight division.

Oddly enough, he owns a 2020 technical knockout win over one-half of the event’s main event, Anderson Silva. This will be his pro boxing debut. Hall has not competed in combat sports since a unanimous decision loss in July to rising middleweight prospect Andre Muniz at UFC 276.