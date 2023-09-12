Pittsburgh Steelers expected to lose another Pro Bowl talent for multiple games due to Week 1 injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers were battered in their NFL Week 1 loss to the San Franciso 49ers, and it seems the beating they took from the NFC contenders has led to a pair of star players likely missing multiple upcoming games.

NFL observers always knew the Pittsburgh Steelers had a tall task ahead of them when they were matched up with the 49ers to open the 2023 NFL season. Nevertheless, the team had a strong finish last season and there are many around the league who felt quarterback Kenny Pickett could make them a serious dark horse in the AFC.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

Unfortunately, the Steelers did not look like their best version as they were smashed by San Francisco 30-7 on Sunday afternoon. Running back Najee Harris was shut down, and Pickett tossed two interceptions and was sacked five times in the one-sided defeat. Yet, that was just the beginning of the bad news for Pittsburgh.

Diontae Johnson stats (2022): 86 catches, 886 yards, 0 touchdowns

Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Dionate Johnson for ‘a few weeks’

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported on Monday that Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cameron Heyward would miss the next few weeks after suffering a groin injury early in the team’s game this weekend. Well, the star defensive talent will be joined on the sidelines for the next few games by one of the Steelers’ best players on offense.

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that one-time Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson “is expected to be sidelined ‘a few weeks’ due to the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday.”

Related: 2023 NFL offense rankings following Week 1

Johnson is the team’s top receiver in 2023 despite having a down year in 2022. After being taken with the 66th pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson has grown into a strong option in their passing attack, and he hit a high point two seasons ago when he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for the first time.