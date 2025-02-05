Phoenix Suns ‘covet’ four-time All-Star as NBA trade deadline nears

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is approaching fast, and there are a lot of rumors about the Phoenix Suns. Some of these include a potential trade involving Kevin Durant. Yet, if the Suns trade Durant, they’d presumably get a really good player in return.

So, who might be the next big name added to the Suns’ roster? We have a better idea now that the trade deadline is right around the corner.

Phoenix Suns have Draymond Green trade on their radar

While the Phoenix Suns could pull off the shocker and trade Kevin Durant, they could end up bringing in another one of the NBA’s biggest names from the past decade.

According to The Athletic, one of the players on the Suns’ radar is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. It likely helps that the four-time NBA champion has ties to team owner Mat Ishbia, who, like Green, is a Michigan State alum.

“League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet.” The Athletic on Draymond Green/Phoenix Suns

Green has eight All-NBA selections to his name, but the 34-year-old is slowing down at this stage of his career. However, he could be an ideal fit in Phoenix, who has a trio of All-Star scorers, but not enough players to do the dirty work, which Green has become known for.

He hasn’t averaged over 10 points per game since 2017-18, but Green impresses in several other categories, including rebounding (6.0 RPG), distributing (5.5 APG), steals (1.0 SPG), and blocks (1.1 BPG). Depending on the cost, Green could be a great complementary piece in Phoenix.

