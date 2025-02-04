‘Increasing belief’ that Kevin Durant gets traded ahead of NBA trade deadline

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA trade deadline has already featured a lot of action, including a superstar changing teams. Could Kevin Durant be included in the next blockbuster?

Speculation is mounting regarding the Phoenix Suns executing a big trade, and the latest NBA rumors point to Durant being involved. Yet, which team could be set to land the likely future Hall of Famer?

Related: Golden State Warriors pursue trade for a pair of future Hall of Famers

NBA rumors point to potential Kevin Durant trade to Warriors

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While it wouldn’t be as shocking as Luka Doncic getting moved, a Kevin Durant trade would still come as a big surprise if it took place before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Yet, the Phoenix Suns have been one of the teams most frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors this month.

However, most of those rumors have been focused on Bradley Beal being the key piece that could potentially bring Jimmy Butler to Phoenix. While the Suns could very well be fixated on adding Butler, they could still be considering parting with another All-Star.

According to Dallas area NBA insider Grant Afseth, there’s “increasing belief” that Durant gets traded to the Golden State Warriors before the Feb. 6 deadline passes.

“Multiple league sources have told me there is increasing belief that Kevin Durant lands with the Golden State Warriors. Plenty has to happen, but the Warriors’ pursuit of this trade has been aggressive. Just figured I’d mention this as something to watch as the deadline looms.”

Grant Afseth on Kevin Durant

Durant seems like an unlikely candidate to be moved, though other reports have indicated that the Warriors have interest in adding another big star to pair with Stephen Curry, and now it seems like there’s a real possibility the two future Hall of Famers are reunited again. We’ll have our answers soon enough with the deadline approaching fast.

Related: 10 players who could get dealt before Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline