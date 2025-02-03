Golden State Warriors pursue trade for a pair of future Hall of Famers

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Last year, the Golden State Warriors managed to finish 10 games above .500. This season, the Warriors are just 24-24, giving fans little hope of winning their fourth NBA Finals of the Stephen Curry era.

Yet, the future Hall of Famer’s career is winding down. While he’s still averaging 22.1 points per game, Curry turns 37 next month. There’s no guarantee he’ll play for many more years, which means the Warriors may want to capitalize on their time with the best player in franchise history.

One way to do that could be by getting aggressive before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline passes and the Warriors are reportedly interested in multiple future Hall of Famers to pair with Curry.

Related: 2025 NBA Power Rankings

Golden State Warriors want to pair Stephen Curry with LeBron James or Kevin Durant

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors missed the boat on trading for Luka Doncic, but there are a couple of other big names on their radar.

According to trusted NBA insider Jake Fischer’s latest on Substack, the Warriors have recently “inquired” about trading for LeBron James. Yet, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t shown any interest in moving on from their iconic talent.

“As of this writing, James has shown no indication that he is willing to waive his no-trade during this season, league sources told The Stein Line. However … There are certainly teams — Golden State chief among them, sources said — that have inquired whether that stance could change between now and Thursday’s trade deadline.” Jake Fischer on Golden State Warriors/LeBron James

Now that Doncic is joining him in LA, James probably isn’t going anywhere this season. Yet, according to Marc Stein, the Warriors would also be interested in a reunion that would pair Kevin Durant with Curry again.

Related: Phoenix Suns ‘fully focused’ on trading for this multi-time All-Star

“The Warriors, as Marc Stein reported, did not move forward with their own conversations regarding Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević this weekend, sources said, as Golden State continued to deliberate over the pursuit for Jimmy Butler and — wait for it — exploring the feasibility of reuniting Kevin Durant with Stephen Curry.” Fischer on Kevin Durant reunion with Stephen Curry

The Phoenix Suns probably aren’t parting with Durant either, and the Warriors have been informed that Jimmy Butler won’t re-sign in Golden State, which could send them back to the drawing board with just days to go before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline arrives.

Related: 10 players who could get dealt before Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline