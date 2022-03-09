Why Philadelphia Phillies should sign Eddie Rosario and Joe Kelly

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a quest that’s going on 10 years: making the playoffs. Prior to the MLB lockout, they were relatively active on the pitching front, adding relievers Corey Knebel, Nick Nelson and Ryan Sherriff.

Of course, if the Phillies are going to make the National League playoffs and/or win the NL East, there’s more work to be done. That work comes across the board.

Here are two players the Philadelphia Phillies should sign after the MLB lockout.

Eddie Rosario becomes the Philadelphia Phillies’ left fielder

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen and Odubel Herrera are free agents. To boot, the Phillies don’t have an outfielder with extensive MLB experience or sustained success at said level outside of Bryce Harper. Rosario provides much-needed pedigree to manager Joe Girardi’s outfield rotation.

The 30-year-old Rosario is a smooth player. He makes consistent contact from the left side, has a compact swing which generates power and is difficult to strike out. Rosario also occasionally swipes bags. He’s an everyday fixture whose offensive skill set fits in any part of an MLB offense.

Rosario is a respectable defensive left fielder who has experience playing center and right, too. That could come in handy depending on the way the Phillies fill out the rest of their positional depth chart. Rosario gives them a proven commodity in his prime who makes a difference at the plate and further balances their offensive attack.

Eddie Rosario stats (2021): .259/.305/.435, 14 home runs and 62 RBIs across 379 at-bats

One figures that a healthy Scott Kingery plays some center while at least one of Adam Haseley, Matt Vierling and Mickey Moniak make progress. With Rosario in left and Harper in right, the Phillies have a relatively young outfield that can make hay at the plate.

Philadelphia’s offense has been boom-or-bust over the last three years. At the same time, this unit remains a prime threat to break out given the top-level players and compelling youngsters at hand. A combination of Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, Rosario, Didi Gregorius and Alec Bohm can do collective damage.

The Phillies need Rosario.

Related: MLB MVP race 2022: Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto early favorites for AL, NL MVP

Joe Kelly improves the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Knebel was a great signing for the Phillies. He’s a stud reliever who can handle a handful of roles. Is Knebel enough for the Phillies to pack it in with their 2022 bullpen? He is not. Signing Kelly gets them a step closer to finalizing that aspect of their ballclub.

Kelly has been there, done that. He’s battle-tested in postseason play (Kelly has 40 postseason appearances under his belt), has found success in both the American and National League, strikes out hitters at a high rate and has a cunning arsenal. Kelly typically relies on his curveball and sinker with the latter pitch registering in the high 90s.

Joe Kelly stats (2021): 2.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 44.0 innings (48 appearances)

The Phillies need sturdy relievers. Kelly provides them with such a pitcher, as well as someone who’s throwing the best baseball of his career over the last two years. Hector Neris is gone, and Archie Bradley is a free agent. Philadelphia has to replace their outgoing relievers from a head count and, in doing so, make their bullpen more efficient and reliable. Kelly fits that aim.

Philadelphia should have a reliable starting rotation next season with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson, Zach Eflin and potentially Ranger Suarez. Surely, this unit has to provide depth to take some of the workload off the bullpen. Simultaneously, their bullpen has to be able to shut the door in the late innings.

It’s pivotal for the Phillies to have more options in the ninth inning. They can’t be married to one closer and ardently stick with that pitcher through a prolonged rough patch, which they did with Neris. Knebel, Kelly, Jose Alvarado, Connor Brogdon and those who don’t crack the starting five would make for an improved Phillies’ bullpen.

The Phillies need all the bullpen help they can get. Kelly would be an ideal pickup for their sake.