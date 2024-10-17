Philadelphia Eagles star expected to miss multiple weeks

The injury bug continues to haunt the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to miss a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

Hearing Dallas Goedert could be out a few weeks. Darius Slay trending toward being good for Sunday. https://t.co/8eVzQs0Bo2 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 16, 2024

Goedert left the game after the Eagles’ first offensive series and did not return.

“Dallas is ultra-tough,” Eagles head coach Sirianni told The Inquirer. “If anybody can get back to playing faster than what you might anticipate, it’s Dallas Goedert.”

Goedert was Jalen Hurts’ No. 1 target when both wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were down. In the Eagles’ Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints, Goedert had 170 receiving yards on 10 catches. The following week in the loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the tight end had seven catches for 62 yards.

It’s fair to say that Goedert has been injury-prone in his seven seasons with the Eagles. He has only appeared in every game once and that was his rookie season in 2018.

Since then, he has missed multiple games throughout his career due to a broken forearm, small shoulder fracture, and a concussion, among other injuries.

Who will step in for Dallas Goedert?

With Goedert expected to miss multiple weeks, tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll will get the bulk of the playing time.

Calcaterra ended up having the best game of his young career after Goedert went down against the Browns. The third-year tight end finished the game with four catches for 67 yards, including a 34-yard reception.

Goedert is not the only one on the offensive side of the ball hurting. Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata is expected to miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury as well.

The Eagles face the New York Giants in Week 7.

