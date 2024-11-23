Philly sports radio personality gives wild hot take about why injured Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid is out this weekend

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid’s injury-plagued season continues.

The Philadelphia 76ers center missed Friday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets and will also be sidelined for Sunday’s home matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers due to swelling in his surgically repaired left knee. Embiid underwent surgery last season for a torn meniscus in the same knee.

Embiid is receiving treatment, and further updates will be provided early next week.

Embiid has only played in four games this season, in which the 76ers have gone 0-4. He’s missed eight games due to left knee injury management and three for a suspension following an altercation with a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist.

Earlier this week, All-Star teammate Tyrese Maxey called out Embiid during a closed-door locker room meeting for being late to team activities.

The former MVP has previously stated he didn’t miss the start of the season because of a setback. Embiid played for Team USA when they captured the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

“I had surgery in February or whenever that was, and I did come back early to fight for the team and to play, try to give us a chance,” Embiid said earlier this month, via NBC Sports Philly. “Unfortunately, we lost. And then I had time to recover. I’ve really still been managing since the last surgery. Just managing and trying to figure out the best approach, but I feel pretty good.”

One Philadelphia sports personality has shared his thoughts about why Embiid is missing the weekend home games — and it doesn’t have to do with the injury.

Sports radio personality claims Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid didn’t want to be booed at home

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

94WIP Sportsradio host Howard Eskin believes the multiple-time All-Star didn’t want to play at home because he was afraid of being booed.

“I don’t believe a word. I think it’s more likely Joel Embiid didn’t want to face the boos at home for 2 games,” Eskin posted on X.

"I don't believe a word. I think it's more likely Joel Embiid didn't want to face the boos at home for 2 games," Eskin posted on X.

Philadelphia fans have been frustrated this season. The 76ers entered the year with championship aspirations, but now stand at 3-12 following Friday night’s win against the Nets.

Due to injuries to Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers’ Big Three have played only two quarters together all season. That brief stint came against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before George, who signed a four-year, $212 million max contract, left the game early in the third quarter with a left knee bone bruise.

After Philadelphia’s win against the Nets, head coach Nick Nurse revealed he wasn’t aware before the game that Embiid would miss Sunday’s contest as well.

“He had some swelling from the last game. It’s kind of something we knew we would be dealing with going into the season,” Nurse told reporters. “They do what they can do to remove that swelling, but just didn’t feel good enough to go.”

Here's the update we got from Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid following the game:

The only bright spot in this nightmare start to the 76ers’ season has been rookie Jared McCain, who just recorded his seventh consecutive game of 20 or more points after scoring 30 against the Nets.

