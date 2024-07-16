Open Championship TV schedule: Tee times, channels and more

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Open Championship begins this week. As a result, every player who is in the field is getting set for the fourth major championship at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Last year, Brian Harman won the Open by six strokes at Royal Liverpool for his first major championship.

So far this year in 2024, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for the second time in three years, Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship for his first major victory and Bryson DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open last month.

Everyone in the field is trying to join those three players as major champions in 2024. However, Scheffler, Schauffele and DeChambeau each want to become the first player since 2014 to win the Open and another major in the same year.

It is the 10th time Royal Troon is hosting the Open and first since 2016 when Henrik Stenson shot 20-under 264 to win by three. Stenson’s 20-under 264 score set the lowest winning total by a champion and the lowest winning total in relation to par since 1963. He also set the final round scoring record of 63 to clinch his first major victory eight years ago.

What Channel is the Open Championship on?

The 152nd Open Championship will be televised between USA and NBC and its respective subset programming network.

Open Championship TV Schedule

Consequently, here is where you can watch the 152nd Open Championship.

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, July 18 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

4:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ‘

3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Peacock

USA

Peacock 2 Friday, July 19 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

4:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Peacock

USA

Peacock 3 Saturday, July 20 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

7:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. USA

NBC 4 Sunday, July 21 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

7:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. USA

NBC

Other coverage for the Open

In addition to USA, NBC and Peacock, The Golf Channel will have its programming throughout the tournament for pre- and post-round coverage.

The Open will also be broadcast on Sirius XM from 2:00 a.m. ET to the conclusion of play on Thursday and Friday. Sirius XM will also be on the air from 4:00 a.m. ET to the conclusion of play on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Open Championship tournament hosts, the R&A, will have their coverage on their own network, the R&A TV.

2024 Open Championship Featured Groups

Here is a look at the featured groups for the first day of the Open Championship. As a result, the featured groups can be streamed live on R&A TV.

Thursday, July 18 (all times ET)

4:36 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

4:47 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

9:37 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

Thursday’s featured groups are loaded with talent, kicking off with the two-time major champion Jon Rahm. He is also joined by Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and recent Scottish Open winner Robert MacIntyre, who rose to No. 16 in the latest world golf rankings.

Following that group is a couple of young stars in Ludvig Aberg and Tom Kim. They are also playing alongside 2024 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Subsequently, in the afternoon, 15-time major winner and 3-time Open Champion Tiger Woods tees off. He will also be joined by 2024 PGA Champion Xander Schauffele and his Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay.

Following Woods, Schauffele and Cantlay is the group led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Also joining Scheffler is three-time major winner and 2017 Open Champion Jordan Spieth and 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young.

Open Championship tee times

Early Thursday, late Friday groups

Round 1 Round 2: Players 1:35 a.m. 6:26 a.m. Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald 1:46 a.m. 6:47 a.m. Tom McKibbin, Alex Noren, Calum Scott (a) 1:57 a.m. 6:58 a.m. Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry 2:08 a.m. 7:09 a.m. Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita 2:19 a.m. 7:20 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer 2:30 a.m. 7:31 a.m. Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima 2:41 a.m. 7:42 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a) 2:52 a.m. 7:53 a.m. Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate 3:03 a.m. 8:04 a.m. Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter 3:14 a.m. 8:15 a.m. Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma 3:25 a.m. 8:26 a.m. Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen 3:36 a.m. 8:37 a.m. John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente, Aaron Rai 3:47 a.m. 8:48 a.m. Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a) Round 1 Round 2 4:03 a.m. 9:04 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann 4:14 a.m. 9:15 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4:25 a.m. 9:26 a.m. Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon 4:36 a.m. 9:37 a.m. Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre 4:47 a.m. 9:48 a.m. Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim 4:58 a.m. 9:59 a.m. Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala 5:09 a.m. 10:10 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton 5:20 a.m. 10:21 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a) 5:31 a.m. 10:32 a.m. Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork 5:42 a.m. 10:43 a.m. Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a) 5:53 a.m. 10:54 a.m. David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh 6:04 a.m. 11:05 a.m. Thriston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie 6:15 a.m. 11:16 a.m. Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt 6:26 a.m. 11:27 a.m. Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby All time ET; (a) is amateur

Late Thursday, Early Friday Groups

Round 1 Round 2 6:47 a.m. 1:35 a.m. Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem 6:58 a.m. 1:46 a.m. C.T. Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa 7:09 a.m. 1:57 a.m. Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell 7:20 a.m. 2:08 a.m. Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo 7:31 a.m. 2:19 a.m. Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin Van Der Merwe (a) 7:42 a.m. 2:30 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a) 7:53 a.m. 2:41 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez 8:04 a.m. 2:52 a.m. Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith 8:15 a.m. 3:03 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk 8:26 a.m. 3:14 a.m. Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler 8:37 a.m. 3:25 a.m. Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama 8:48 a.m. 3:36 a.m. Darren Clarke, J.T. Poston Dean Burmester 9:04 a.m. 3:47 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson 9:15 a.m. 4:03 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan 9:26 a.m. 4:14 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka 9:37 a.m. 4:25 a.m. Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay 9:48 a.m. 4:36 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim 9:59 a.m. 4:47 a.m. Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick Round 1 Round 2 10:10 a.m. 4:58 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young 10:21 a.m. 5:09 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki 10:32 a.m. 5:20 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes 10:43 a.m. 5:31 a.m. Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree 10:54 a.m. 5:42 a.m. Ryan Ven Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a) 11:05 a.m. 5:53 a.m. Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo (a), Liam Nolan (a) 11:16 a.m. 6:04 a.m. Daniel Brown, Denwit David Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a) 11:27 a.m. 6:15 a.m. Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield All time ET; (a) is amateur

