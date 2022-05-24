Omar Khan expected to be next Pittsburgh Steelers general manager

With the Pittsburgh Steelers for over two decades, it looks like vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan is set to receive a major promotion.

Multiple media reports indicated Tuesday evening that Khan has been picked to replace longtime general manager Kevin Colbert in that role.

“Omar Khan, the Steelers vice president of football and business administration who has been with the organization for 21 years, is expected to be named the team’s new general manager, replacing Kevin Colbert.” Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh had been engaging in interviews with six candidates to replace Colbert following his retirement after the 2022 NFL Draft in late April.

Khan, 45, has been seen as the leading candidate to replace a GM in Colbert who served in that role for the past 22 seasons.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 schedule and game-by-game predictions

Omar Khan’s background and fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers

A graduate of Tulane, Khan began his NFL career as a scouting intern with the Saints while he was still a college student. The Louisiana native was then hired to serve in the football operations department in 1997.

After four seasons with the Saints, Khan made his move to Pittburgh as their football operations coordinator. He helped the Steelers earn two Super Bowl titles in that role before being promoted to VP of football and business administration in 2016.

He had been an in-house candidate to replace Colbert once it became clear that the now-former Steelers GM was going to retire.

As part of this decision, Pittsburgh has also brought in Philadelphia Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Wiedl to serve as its assistant general manager under Omar Khan.