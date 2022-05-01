Steelers GM Kevin Colbert retires after 22 seasons with club

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Colbert has stepped aside as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers — a retirement he announced earlier this year to come following the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Colbert, 65, had been general manager since 2010 and has spent 22 seasons with the organization. Pittsburgh won two Super Bowls and 10 division titles during Colbert’s time with the Steelers.

The Steelers named the Pittsburgh native the director of football operations in 2000, and in a final news conference at the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, he talked about his legacy.

“I don’t want to say better than,” Colbert said of how he was leaving the organization. “I’m proud to say we added to that (trophy) room.”

The Steelers have yet to name his successor, but Colbert is expected to retain an advisory role with the organization.

His final draft class is made up of quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, linebacker Mark Robinson, and tight end/fullback Connor Heyward.

After 38 years in professional football, Colbert said he isn’t sure what Monday morning holds for him.

“It will hit you a little bit later,” he said. “It’s like a game. When a game comes to an end, you think about it and appreciate it. But you really will reflect on it when it gets quiet and you’re by yourself, and it’s like, wait a minute, what do I have to do next? I don’t know.”

