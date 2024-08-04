Olympics medal count today: Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles lead United States entering August 4

It was another golden day for the United States on Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

The Stars and Stripes picked up five gold medals with Simone Biles earning the seventh of her Olympic career in the vault final. Afterward, the 27-year-old gymnast said that she would consider making a run at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“The next Olympics is at home, so you never know,” she said. “But I am getting really old.”

Swimmer Katie Ledecky made it nine golds in her Olympic existence, winning the 800-meter freestyle in dominant fashion. It marked the fourth time Ledecky won that event.

Skeet shooter Vincent Hancock also earned his fourth Olympic gold, adding to his titles at Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Tokyo in 2021.

Ryan Crouser bagged his third consecutive gold medal in the shot put. Making that one more remarkable was it occurred about four months after elbow surgery and a torn pectoral muscle.

The U.S. swim team also captured a gold in the 4×100 mixed medley relay with Torri Huske fending off a challenge from China during the anchor leg.

Total Medals

United States 61

France 41

China 37

Great Britain 33

Australia 27

Gold Medals

China 16

United States 14

Australia 12

France 12

Great Britain 10

United States gold medal winners on Saturday:

–Katie Ledecky won her ninth Olympic gold medal and captured the 800-meter freestyle for the fourth consecutive Olympics, earning her 14th Olympic medal overall.

–Simone Biles made it seven Olympic golds in her decorated gymnastics career, winning the vault final for her third gold of this Olympics.

–Ryan Crouser became the first man to ever capture three consecutive Olympic golds in shot put, prevailing about four months after undergoing elbow surgery and tearing a pectoral muscle.

–The 4×100 mixed medley relay team set a world record in earning a gold, holding off China with a time of 3 minutes, 37.43 seconds.

–Vincent Hancock earned his fourth gold in the men’s skeet event, becoming the sixth U.S. man to win four golds in the same event.