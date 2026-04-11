The Washington Capitals (40-30-9) begin a weekend home-and-home set with the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-16). The first game will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.
The puck drops at 3:00 p.m. ET.
After Saturday’s game, the Capitals will host the Penguins at Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon. Then, Washington will finish the regular season with a road matchup in Columbus on Tuesday.
Saturday’s game is extra special because it marks the 100th meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Both captains have been playing in the NHL since 2005. However, people have been speculating if these next two meetings between Ovechkin and Crosby will be the last.
This past week, Ovechkin recently spoke to Capitals radio announcer John Walton about his future. The Great 8 said that a decision will be made during the offseason this summer.
The Capitals are hoping to keep Ovechkin’s career going into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They kept their chances alive with a 4-0 shutout win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Ilya Protas, younger brother of Aliaksei, made his Capitals debut and recorded his first NHL point. Meanwhile, Logan Thompson made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season.
The first time Ovechkin and Crosby met in the regular season was on Nov. 22, 2005 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won that game 5-4, as they led 4-0 after the opening period.
The Ovechkin-Crosby rivalry is considered one of the greatest in NHL and North American pro sports history. The era accounts for 40 percent of Washington’s franchise history, and more than a third of Pittsburgh’s 58-season NHL history.
Expected Capitals Lines
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin – Dylan Strome – Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas – Ilya Protas – Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime – Justin Sourdif – Ivan Miroshnichenko
Defensemen
Martin Fehervary – Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson – Matt Roy
Goalies
Logan Thompson
Mitchell Gibson
Expected Penguins Lines
Forwards
Egor Chinakhov – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak – Rickard Rakell – Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha – Ben Kindell – Justin Brazeau
Elmer Soderblom – Noel Acciari – Avery Hayes
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard – Kris Letang
Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton
Goalies
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
How to Watch
TV: ABC
Radio: Team 980, 106.7 The Fan [JIP]/Caps Radio Network