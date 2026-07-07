The San Jose Sharks will head into the 2026-27 season with the fan base aspiring for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs rather than a top pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. While making the playoffs is the focus, there’s always a bit of fun in looking ahead to who might join the deepest farm system in the NHL.

In an early 2027 NHL mock draft by The Athletic‘s Corey Pronman, San Jose had the 17th overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. In Pronman’s mock, the Sharks landed left winger Roberts Naudins.

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“Naudins’ talent is obvious. He’s a massive winger at nearly 6-foot-6 who moves and handles the puck like an NHL player. He can generate a ton of controlled entries and scoring chances. Is he an elite puck play type? That’s what he will have to prove in the WHL next season, but he has all the traits to be a very high NHL pick with a strong season.” The Athletic’s Corey Pronman on Roberts Naudins

Related: SJ Sharks Receive Modest Grades for NHL Free Agency Moves

One thing is for certain, Sharks general manager Mike Grier would certainly love Naudins’ size. San Jose signed left winger Mason Marchment to a five-year contract on the first day of NHL free agency this summer, in part because of his size (6-foot-5) and physicality.

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Naudins, age 17, is obviously years away from playing in the NHL. However, based on his current trajectory, he could be ready to join the Sharks by the time Marchment’s contract comes off the books.

Related: Sharks Earn Stellar 2026 NHL Draft Grades

It’s worth noting that the teenage winger isn’t considered a consensus first-round pick. In The Daily Faceoff‘s initial 2027 NHL Draft prospect rankings by Steven Ellis, Naudins didn’t make the top-32 and was listed last among the “Also consider” prospects. Likewise, he wasn’t listed among Elite Prospects’ top-32 prospects fopr the 2027 class.

One thing has become clear regarding the Sharks’ front office in the last two draft classes. Regardless of team need, Grier will use his top picks on who he believes is the best player available. He proved that in 2025 (goalie Joshua Ravensbergen, 30th overall pick) and 2026 (Ivar Stenberg, 2nd overall pick) so it stands to reason that will be the approach in the 2027 NHL Draft.

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