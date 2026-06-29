The San Jose Sharks‘ front office has spent the start of the offseason making a series of moves to build a better roster around Macklin Celebrini. While further additions are coming this summer, another offseason storyline for San Jose is a looming contract extension for the future face of the NHL.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported Monday that there’s been “very little in terms of talk” between the Sharks and Celebrini’s camp as of now. While both sides want to do a deal, one isn’t imminent, and it might take until a Connor Bedard contract extension happens before negotiations ramp up.

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“My understanding is that there’s been very little in terms of talks on this front yet. Zero hurry. He doesn’t need his next deal for another year. It doesn’t mean they can’t get going on it this summer, of course, but they haven’t yet, really. And it probably makes sense to let Connor Bedard go first anyway and react to that.” The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on where things stand in contract talks between the Sharks, Macklin Celebrini

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Macklin Celebrini contract (PuckPedia): $975,000 cap hit (2026-27), RFA in 2027

It certainly makes sense for Celebrini’s representation to wait until the Chicago Blackhawks work out a long-term deal with Bedard. Selected first overall one year ahead of Celebrini, Bedard is just viewed as being on a lower tier than the face of the Sharks’ franchise. Even with that said, he will eventually receive a multi-year extension from Chicago with an average annual value in the range of $10-$15 million, depending on the length of the deal.

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From the perspective of Celebrini’s camp, the smart approach is waiting until after Bedard inks his deal with Chicago before engaging in more serious contract talks with San Jose. Then, depending on the length of the signed contract, Celebrini’s agent can push for a contract AAV that’s at least $1-$2 million higher.

Related: Agents Reveal Potential Cost of Macklin Celebrini Contract Extension

Macklin Celebrini stats (2025-26): 115 points (70 assists, 45 goals), 8 power-play goals, 25 power-play assists

In the meantime, Sharks general manager Mike Grier can focus on other deals. He’s already signed recently acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring to a three-year extension with a $4.5 million average annual cap hit, and that came just a day after fourth-line center Zack Ostapchuk received a four-year deal with a $2.35 million AAV.

Furthermore, per PuckPedia, the Sharks can use their $39.4 million in cap space this summer on new deals for veteran defenseman Mario Ferraro along with restricted free agents Collin Graf and Shakir Mukhamadullin. There’s also NHL free agency and the trade market, with San Jose having both the financial flexibility and capital to sign or acquire another impact player with a high salary.

A contract extension for Celebrini is coming, but it’s only a matter of when, and the Sharks’ front office has more pressing priorities this summer. However, once a long-term deal is worked out, Grier will have a much clearer picture of the club’s long-term cap flexibility and how it can continue to build around the face of the franchise.

Read More: Should the Sharks Trade for Zach Werenski?