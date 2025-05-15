NHL free agency — Top defensemen available in 2025, including Aaron Ekblad

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, and NHL free agency is now less than two months away.

Though there’s not nearly as many high-end unrestricted free agent defensemen this year compared to last summer, there’s still plenty of notable players looking to cash in July 1. And the competition to sign the top options will be fierce, since defensemen are always in high demand.

Whether it’s a rebuilding franchise looking for a jumpstart, or a contender looking to get over the hump, teams will come calling for this batch of free agents.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 free agent defenseman in 2025.

1. Aaron Ekblad

Aaron Ekblad comes with some baggage after he was suspended 20 games this season for violating the NHL policy on performance enhancing drugs. But he’s a 29-year-old right-shot defenseman with one Stanley Cup ring — and perhaps on his way to a second this spring. He’s going to get paid. He’s solid at both ends of the ice, has bite to his game and is a leader. Pretty much the whole package, no?

2. Vladislav Gavrikov

Vladislav Gavrikov had perfect timing by putting together his best NHL season in a contract year. After spending three plus seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he became a key component to the Los Angeles Kings defense corps, and just had 30 points in 82 games with a plus-26 rating. He also chewed up big minutes on the top pair, averaging 23:05 of ice time per game. He’d be a perfect top-4 defenseman to bolster anyone’s blue line at age 29.

3. Ivan Provorov

Ivan Provorov is another solid option, who can play in pretty anyone’s top-four. He spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers before moving on to the Blue Jackets, where he just recorded 33 points in 82 games with a plus-11 rating as a solid top-pair two-way defender. He also eats big minutes, averaging 23:21 for the Blue Jackets this season, and has averaged up to 25 minutes a night previously. He hasn’t missed a game in three seasons and is only 28 years old.

4. Dmitry Orlov

Another rock-solid defenseman, Dmitry Orlov is a player that many teams would love to add to their blue line, even though he’ll be 34 next season. The 2018 Stanley Cup champion remains a solid shut-down defenseman who slots in on the second pair, and had 28 points this season Can Carolina afford to lose him, especially since his contract should come in under his current $7.75 million AAV because of his age?

5. Tony DeAngelo

Tony DeAngelo resurrected his NHL career with the New York Islanders after a strong half season in the KHL. Due to injuries on their blue line, the Islanders played DeAngelo 23 minutes a night, and he handled the workload well, though he’s more of a second- or third-pair guy on a really good team. DeAngelo had 19 points in 35 games and remains a solid puck mover and offensive threat. He’s had issues with teammates in the past, but at 29, the hope is that he’s more mature these days.

6. Matt Grzelcyk

Matt Grzelcyk will be an intriguing option this summer if he hits the open market. While never much of a point scorer, the 31-year-old just set a career-high with 40 points in 82 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s also the first time he’s suited up in all 82 games of a season. The Penguins are in a gray area after letting coach Mike Sullivan go and missing the playoffs for the third straight season, so it’s hard to say what direction they’ll go with Grzelyck. He’s an affordable, reliable veteran and shouldn’t have trouble landing a job.

7. Dante Fabbro

Dante Fabbro had a terrific bounce-back season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after struggling for several seasons with the Nashville Predators. Just 26 years old, Fabbro registered a career-high 26 points in 62 games this season and scored nine goals this season, three of which were game-winners, both career-highs. Fabbro is also a right-hand shot, always a plus on the open market.

8. Ryan Lindgren

Ryan Lindgren was a mainstay on the New York Rangers blue line for seven seasons, most often playing top-pair minutes alongside Adam Fox. He gives up the body night in and night out, and is as physical as they come. Of course, that’s a detriment, too, because he’s prone to injury and could wear down sooner rather than later. That’s why the Rangers moved on from the heart-and-soul veteran and traded him to the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the deadline. Still, he’s going to be a solid second-pair d-man for whoever signs him this summer.

9. Nate Schmidt

Known to be a fantastic teammate and dependable two-way defenseman, Nate Schmidt has been a part of several great defense corps over his time in the NHL. He played a huge part in the Vegas Golden Knights improbable trip to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, and now is making an impact with the Florida Panthers, scoring three goals in the opening round and helping Florida take care of the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. He’s 33 and been on five teams, so there’s a good chance teams won’t break the bank with him. But he’d be a nice addition to fill out someone’s blue line in a supporting role.

10. John Klingberg

This is about as high risk high reward as it gets, but John Klingberg is set to become a free agent after once again trying to find his way back in the NHL. The 32-year-old hasn’t played more than 17 games since the 2022-23 season, when he played 50. That being said, we’re talking about a player who once scored 67 points from the blue line. While not nearly that player anymore, the right-hand shot just may be worth taking a shot in the dark on, especially for a rebuilding team that needs to fill out their blue line.