NHL free agency: Top forwards available in 2025, including Mitch Marner

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The NHL free-agent frenzy arrives July 1, and there are many forwards who are set to cash in, including Toronto Maple Leafs stud Mitch Marner.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 forwards available in 2025 NHL free agency.

1. Mitch Marner

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The biggest name on the list by far, Mitch Marner may be the first of the ‘core four’ to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs, especially if they fail to make a deep playoff run. Marner has been a staple in Toronto’s lineup for nine seasons now, and just capped off a career-high 102-point season. It’s hard to imagine a world in which Marner doesn’t re-sign with the Maple Leafs prior to July 1. But if that’s the case, expect plenty of teams to come calling for the dynamic two-way forward, who’s just as diligent defensively and on the penalty kill as he is explosive offensively. But it’s going to cost someone a lot of money. The 27-year-old forward will seek a raise on the $10.9 million AAV on his expiring contract.

2. Nikolaj Ehlers

Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

Nikolaj Ehlers has been a cornerstone piece for the Winnipeg Jets for a decade now, and has put together two strong seasons to finish out his current contract, which pays him $6 million annually. Injuries have set Ehlers back over the years, and he did miss 13 games this season. However, he did score at nearly a point-per-game pace in 2024-25 (63 points in 69 games) and he eclipsed the 60-point mark for two straight seasons now. He’s scored 225 goals and totaled 520 points in 674 games with the Jets. If they don’t retain him, there will be plenty of suitors for the 29-year-old.

3. John Tavares

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It’s widely known that John Tavares prefers to finish his career with his hometown Maple Leafs. After all, the Maple Leafs are his childhood team, and Toronto’s where he always wanted to play. That being said, the Maple Leafs have a lot of money invested in their star players, and re-signing Marner is more of a priority this offseason. Simply, the Maple Leafs may may not be able to afford Tavares, unless he takes a stiff pay cut from his current $11 million AAV. Thing is, Tavares just scored 38 goals this season, second most in his career; and his 74 points in 75 games were pretty impressive for a 34-year-old who’s showing no signs of slowing down. There are many teams that’d ante up for that kind of production, not to mention Tavares’ solid two-way play and elite ability to win face-offs (not below 58.3 percent the past four seasons).

4. Matt Duchene

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Matt Duchene revived his career as a member of the Dallas Stars the past two seasons. At age 34, he just completed his 16th NHL season and logged his second-highest point total with 82 points in 82 games. Is Duchene willing to sign another team-friendly $3 million AAV deal because he’s so comfortable in Dallas? That’s the big question here. It’s possible another team will pay more than that on a short-term deal for the forward who has 371 goals and 891 points in 1,138 NHL games.

5. Sam Bennett

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Sam Bennett is going to be a hot commodity on the open market and should cash in with a sweet, long-term deal, coming off a modest $4.425 million AAV. Bennett brings all the attributes of a grinder when it comes to his grit, physicality, and rugged playstyle. But he also just logged a career-high 51 points and plays a premioum position (center). Most importantly, the 28-year-old’s proven himself to be a big-game playoff performer. He played a massive role helping the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup last spring and reach the Cup Final in 2023, and has 61 points in 89 career postseason games.

6. Brock Boeser

Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The writing has been on the wall for some time now that Brock Boeser’s career with the Vancouver Canucks is coming to an end. However, Boeser isn’t exactly coming off a great season in his walk year; the 28-year-old forward had 25 goals and 50 points (and was minus-25) this season. Boeser did score 40 goals in 2023-24 and has 204 goals and 434 points in 554 career games, so the resume is strong.

7. Mikael Granlund

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Mikael Granlund was a key trade-deadline acquisition by the Dallas Stars, but it’s hard to tell if he will be anything more than that. Chances are, Granlund will be looking for a solid contract after posting 66 points in 83 games split between the Stars and the San Jose Sharks this season. Dallas may not be in a position to offer that kind of money, unless they move on from other players in order to make it work. Chances are, the 33-year-old hits the open market July 1 as one of the better two-way veteran forwards available.

8. Brad Marchand

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While no one ever thought Brad Marchand would play for any team other than the Boston Bruins, here he is in the midst of a playoff run with one of their division rivals, the Florida Panthers. It may be strange seeing him in colors other than yellow and black, but the feisty former Bruins captain has been a perfect fit with the Panthers. So perfect that they may even end up signing him before free-agency begins. At 36, Marchand has 1,100 games of experience under his belt, is a Stanley Cup champion and has scored at least 21 goals in 12 straight seasons. And he remains one of the hardest players to play against and one of the League’s all-time pests.

9. Patrick Kane

Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

He’ll be 37 next season, but Patrick Kane can still contribute offensively, which he did with the Detroit Red Wings this season, when he scored 21 goals (12 on the power play) and totaled 59 points in 72 games. The future Hall of Famer has been a good fit the past two seasons with the Red Wings, but may want a better shot at winning a fourth Stanley Cup championship elsewhere, now that he’s proven to be completely healthy again.

10. Brock Nelson

Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

When the Colorado Avalanche acquired Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders ahead of the trade deadline, it was clear that they were all in on winning a championship this season. No matter how far they go, the Avalanche might have a hard time hanging on to Nelson considering they have a current projection of negative $6 million in cap space next season, according to Puckpedia. That would make Nelson an intriguing target for a lot of teams. He’s 33, but scored 26 goals this season, and remains a solid two-way forward.