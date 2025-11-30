I know a lot of us are speculating about whether the New Jersey Devils can acquire Quinn Hughes. However, take the Vancouver Canucks’ word. They’re not doing that, yet.

That’s probably something that’s going to happen in the summer, as soon as they realize he’s not staying. In other words, the Devils are at the mercy of Quinn’s patience.

Further to that last point, David Pagnotta stopped by Devils Rink Report to remind us all why Quinn and his camp hold all the cards in the situation.

Also below, how the Devils fell to Philly last night. By the way, the Devils are off today.

Elsewhere, the Blueshirts are out of answers, crushing injury on Long Island, and Philly’s unsung hero.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Something about the Philadelphia Flyers is giving the Devils pause this season. New Jersey suffered their first regulation loss on home ice at the hands of their rival, and have already lost the season series.

Devils Rink Report: David Pagnotta joined me on the latest Devils Rink Report to explain why Quinn Hughes‘ camp holds all the cards moving forward in a potential deal, and even alluded to the eldest Hughes brother having some sort of secret trade protection in the last year of his contract, which would be his first as an unrestricted free agent.

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: After another awful loss at home, the New York Rangers have no answers for their dreadful play at Madison Square Garden.

Boston Hockey Now: Someone remind Moritz Seider not to mess with Mark Kastelic from now on. The Boston Bruins forward DROPPED the Detroit Red Wings defenseman with a heavy right hand. Watch inside.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights are going through some struggles this season. Bruce Cassidy explains why amid those struggles, he’s benching veteran wingers, Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers have some players going to the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, here’s one name Will James say’s that should be considered, but no one is talking about.

Montreal Hockey Now: Colorado scored an Avalanche of goals against the Montreal Canadiens, offering up a good lesson for the young Habs team who started real well this season, but have slowed a bit.

NY Post: In a crushing blow for the New York Islanders, Kyle Palmieri tore his ACL and will be out 6-8 months. His season is certainly over, but you can take away the unbelievable assist he dished amid the injury.