Unquestionably, the fire sale sign on the Vancouver Canucks’ front lawn has fans of the New Jersey Devils salivating out the mouth.

From a hockey perspective, the Canucks own a few players that the Devils would benefit from by acquiring. However, plenty look no further than their captain, Quinn Hughes, which would unite the Hughes trio by joining Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes in New Jersey. It’s a dream scenario which actually has potential to come to fruition.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta joined James Nichols on the Devils Rink Report to unpack the swirling Quinn trade rumors. He emphasized that while a deal isn’t on the horizon, and although Vancouver’s hosting a fire sale, Pagnotta weighed if it could accelerate the Norris Trophy winner’s exit—and potentially open the door for suitors like New Jersey. In fact, the NHL insider alludes to Hughes having some sort of trade protection worked into his contract in 2026-27.

“Well, he holds all the cards here in this scenario, and in any scenario that as it relates to his future,” Pagnotta said. “This is a tricky one, because I think he has some type of no-trade protection. Let’s put it this way. If the Canucks even want to explore anything, it might not be this season, but I think in his last year.”

Vancouver’s current strategy is clear: retool, not rebuild. There are plenty of pending unrestricted free agents that will fetch a return to the Canucks, although, there are others with term who can be moved while Vancouver still has the capacity to do so.

“Right now, they just need to regroup and kind of fill their cupboard up a little bit by getting younger, by adding more draft picks, which is what they’d like to do, which is why they’re going to listen on all their pending UFAs. They’re going to listen on guys like Drew O’Connor… They’re going to listen on Conor Garland for the time being. His no-move doesn’t kick in until July 1st of next summer.”

O’Connor might be a depth piece the Devils could use, but a winger is the last thing New Jersey needs by way of reinforcement. Yet, there’s one winger in Vancouver that could be a game changer in their quest to become a legitimate Stanley Cup threat.

Pagnotta spotlighted the one asset drawing serious interest in Kiefer Sherwood.

“[Vancouver is] going to listen on some players and have actively made others available. And the big prize is Kiefer Sherwood. He hits three check marks. He hits goal scoring, he hits people—he’s very physical—and he hits the $1.5 million cap hit. That’s a sweetheart of a deal to get all of those in… There have been talks of [his cost acquisition as a] second round pick. No, this is a first-round pick, plus. If you’re getting this player, you’re probably one of the top, let’s say, eight teams in the league. So you’re looking at a draft pick that’s going to be in the high 20s in the first round.”

In today’s day and age of social media, it’s actually more difficult to stay out of the know. However, as the captain of the team, Pagnotta noted Hughes is aware of the moves due to the strength of his relationship with Canucks management.

“You can’t tell me that Quinn Hughes doesn’t know that they’re going through these motions based on what’s happened this season. I’m sure he does. I’m sure he’s well aware of their direction. And I think he did an interview yesterday with Sportsnet, I believe, and said, this stuff doesn’t bother him. The trade stuff doesn’t bother him. He just wants to focus on his game and helping his team.”

As much as everyone wants to believe the Canucks are moving out assets, and Quinn is soon to follow, Pagnotta cautions to pump the brakes.

When the time comes, the Devils will be one of many bidders, but that time isn’t now.

“I mean, look, there are 31 other teams that would love to get their hands on Quinn Hughes. I just don’t see it now. One day, I get one interesting response that maybe he’s gonna stay. And then the next day, I get another one where it’s like, ‘Oh, maybe he may go.’ Either way too early. They’re not going to trade him right now, unless somebody comes out of left field with, you know, a Hakeem Olajuwon type of drop with an offer.”

If it happens, summer is the timeframe.

“It’s just not going to happen. So if Quinn Hughes is moved, it’s a team comes out of nowhere and says, we’re giving you this, this, this, this, and this, and yes or no or this, is something they explore in the summer, once they re-engage in contract negotiations at the same time going through all this.”

Through all of this, there’s one thing most aren’t talking about. Sure, it might “look” like Quinn isn’t staying in Vancouver.

However, names like Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Jake DeBrusk aren’t ones that are on the table in a potential deal right now. Perhaps, the Canucks brass is attempting to quickly re-tool things to strengthen their chances at retaining their captain if they can sell him their vision.

“I believe the Canucks know what it’s going to take to sign Quinn Hughes to an extension when they’re eligible to do that in July, and I think they’re fine with whatever that number is going to be, it’s going to be high. So they’re trying to fill other areas here and look at other ways to improve this club, to get them back on the upswing. Because the last couple of years have been not good.”

For the Devils, eyeing a Hughes family reunion, Pagnotta’s take is a waiting game: Vancouver’s youth infusion might buy time, but a blockbuster offer could change everything overnight.