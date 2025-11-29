NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks
The NHL trade winds are picking up, and the New Jersey Devils are squarely in the mix. We keep hearing how New Jersey is willing to reel in a big fish this season as they’re anticipated to be a Stanley Cup threat. Whether or not the provided name below is a “big fish” or not doesn’t change the fact that he’s been connected to the Devils now.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: A few days ago, I wrote about three players not named Quinn Hughes New Jersey cold target in a Devils trade. One of those names has popped up, linked to New Jersey, per one insider.

Devils Rink Report: On a special Black Friday edition of Devils Rink Report today, and speaking of David Pagnotta, he returned to the show to talk Devils-Canucks connection, and the Quinn Hughes saga. Subscribe 👇🏼

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The Nashville Predators are perhaps the only team going through it a bit worse than the Canucks. Thus, many are speculating Steven Stamkos and Johnathan Marchessault could be on the move. Here’s five destinations where one or both could land.

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers are trying to manage Igor Shesterkin’s workload. However, head coach Mike Sullivan is contemplating starting him on back-to-back nights coming up.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens might be… well… Canadian. But, they’re certainly thankful for Cole Caufield. Here’s why, say’s Marc Dumont.

The Athletic ($): Bet you’ve never seen this before. Kyle Palmieri, injured and laboring on his way to the New York Islanders’ bench, steals a puck and dishes an assist en route to the locker room in a trick play.

