The NHL trade winds are picking up, and the New Jersey Devils are squarely in the mix. We keep hearing how New Jersey is willing to reel in a big fish this season as they’re anticipated to be a Stanley Cup threat. Whether or not the provided name below is a “big fish” or not doesn’t change the fact that he’s been connected to the Devils now.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: A few days ago, I wrote about three players not named Quinn Hughes New Jersey cold target in a Devils trade. One of those names has popped up, linked to New Jersey, per one insider.

David Pagnotta: Teams that would love to get their hands on a guy like Kiefer Sherwood, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota; New Jersey would love to be able add a big piece; the Canadiens; there's no shortage of suitors – Sekeres & Price (11/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 28, 2025

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The Nashville Predators are perhaps the only team going through it a bit worse than the Canucks. Thus, many are speculating Steven Stamkos and Johnathan Marchessault could be on the move. Here’s five destinations where one or both could land.

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers are trying to manage Igor Shesterkin’s workload. However, head coach Mike Sullivan is contemplating starting him on back-to-back nights coming up.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens might be… well… Canadian. But, they’re certainly thankful for Cole Caufield. Here’s why, say’s Marc Dumont.

The Athletic ($): Bet you’ve never seen this before. Kyle Palmieri, injured and laboring on his way to the New York Islanders’ bench, steals a puck and dishes an assist en route to the locker room in a trick play.