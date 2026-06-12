General manager Sunny Mehta is adamant the New Jersey Devils have the rght pieces already to contend in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, he likely also knows he’ll need to add to what he has already in order for that to happen. One of New Jersey’s most pressing needs is a forward to play with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. There’s one forward that turns out to be a realistic option that Mehta can pursure.

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More below in the links.

Elsewhere, another trade request, Carolina takes Game 5, history made, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: Here’s why St. Louis Blues star Jordan Kyrou is a realistic Devils trade target this summer, a high-skill forward who could be the perfect fit for their top-six needs.

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📺 Devils Rink Report: Despite the debunked trade request rumors, the Devils could still move Nemec this summer—and here’s why we broke down on the latest Devils Rink Report why it might actually make sense for their roster needs.

After missing the playoffs, the Devils are doubling down on Sheldon Keefe—smart continuity or a costly mistake heading into 2026-27?

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes are now one win away from the Stanley Cup as their top line finally heats up in a pivotal Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Athletic ($): Jordan Staal is delivering vintage playoff performances and making history in the Stanley Cup Final as his timely goals are powering the Hurricanes closer to a championship.

The Hurricanes don’t necessarily have any stars. But when they needed one most, Andrei Svechnikov finally started to look like one.

The Blueshirts are likely shopping Vincent Trocheck this summer, and here are seven realistic mock offers that reveal exactly what his trade value looks like right now.

Forever Blueshirts: Jim Cerny hands out report cards to the New York Rangers‘ three captains—J.T. Miller, Adam Fox, and Mika Zibanejad—with grades that reveal plenty about the team’s leadership and future direction.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Speaking of grades, here’s how Kyle Dubas did managing the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025-26, including his home runs, but one big mistake.

Sportsnaut: Darnell Nurse has officially requested a trade from the Edmonton Oilers, a long-rumored split that could finally free up cap space for Edmonton’s big summer reset.

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly have no plans to ask Morgan Rielly for a trade list, signaling commitment to their longtime veteran defenseman this summer.

San Jose Hockey Now: Joe Pavelski opens up on his intriguing discussions with the Toronto Maple Leafs about their head coaching vacancy and why he’d be thrilled to take it.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have real options to bolster their defense in free agency this summer without breaking the bank or sacrificing their championship window.

Montreal Hockey Now: Top Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky has arrived in Brossard for summer development, already hitting the ice alongside Ivan Demidov.