The Edmonton Oilers have been on the cusp of a Stanley Cup for the past few seasons, but after falling short in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026, they’ve made it clear that changes are going to be necessary.

While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are key to the future of the Oilers and their pursuit of the ultimate glory, there are going to be plenty of changes this off-season. Unfortunately for the Oilers, there’s limitations to how they would make those upgrades, and with a new Head Coach on the way, the team could look completely different at the start of 2026/27.

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As of right now, the speculation around Edmonton has been limited early in the off-season, but with the team needing a goaltending upgrade and to move some veterans around, it’s a matter of when, not if the rumor mill begins churning in Western Canada and moves start to be made.

Darnell Nurse Officially Requests a Trade From the Oilers

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse has now officially come to the Oilers front office, asking for a trade from the only organization he’s ever known throughout his 12-year NHL career.

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Reporting w/@SportsnetSpec



Darnell Nurse asks for trade, agrees it’s time for a fresh starthttps://t.co/86Rep6aske — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 11, 2026

This has been a move a long-time coming for the Oilers, as Nurse has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations of the eight-year, $74 million contract he signed in the summer of 2022. While the numbers recently look solid, as Nurse has posted an average of 35 points a season over the past eight years, the goal differential tells the story, as he was a -12 this past year.

Thankfully for the Oilers, there’s plenty of teams out there on the cusp of contention that could use a solid left-shot defenseman like Nurse, but with four years remaining on his current deal at $9.25 million AAV, the team will need to retain some salary.

Right now, the return for the Oilers isn’t likely to be a grand one, but if they retain 50% on the remainder of Nurse’s deal, that will open up at least $4 million per season moving forward, and with the team needing some upgrades, it’s the perfect way to start the summer as they look to get back into the Stanley Cup Finals in 2027 and beyond.