Among the many pressing issues for the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ new management team is the future of long-time defenseman Morgan Rielly. The buzz this offseason has indicated that the two sides are ready to part ways.

Rielly, who is the longest-tenured Leaf, has a full no-move clause, but according to a new report, the Leafs’ brass has no intention of asking the D-man for his preferred destinations.

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The Maple Leafs are reportedly unlikely to ask Morgan Rielly for a list of teams he’d accept a trade to this offseason, per @TheFourthPeriod.



“While that could change, the current belief is that Rielly and his camp would evaluate potential trade destinations on a case-by-case… — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) June 11, 2026

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period has reported that GM John Chayka and his sounding board, Mats Sundin, won’t be asking Rielly for a list of teams to which he’d accept a trade.

“While that could change,” added Pagnotta, “the current belief is that Rielly and his camp would evaluate potential trade destinations on a case-by-case basis if the Leafs come across a deal they’re willing to make.”

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He says that it’s “more likely than it’s ever been” that Rielly is dealt this summer.

"It's more likely than it's ever been"



Dave Pagnotta believes the odds of the Maple Leafs and Morgan Rielly parting ways are at an all-time high 👀@thegoldenmuzzy | @TheFourthPeriod



Prsented by @bet365ca #bet365 pic.twitter.com/kFIZGEgThC — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) June 11, 2026

The 13-year veteran has four years remaining on his $7.5M AAV deal. Given the current soaring cap environment, it’s possible that there are some interested parties out there who don’t see Rielly’s cap hit as being as onerous as it had seemed the past couple of years for the Leafs.

He did, however, have a down season in 2025-26, posting his lowest point total in a full season in nine years. Rielly finished with 11 goals and 36 points. He also recorded a nine-year low plus/minus rating of -18.

One Morgan Rielly destination makes a whole lot of sense

One team that’s been searching for a veteran, established defenseman to bring in this offseason is the San Jose Sharks. And they do have some interest in Rielly, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

The Sharks certainly seem like a good fit, and they are one of the teams rumored to be a preferred spot for Rielly. San Jose has only two NHL defenseman signed for next season at this point, and they are currently below the cap floor. This would be a win-win all around. The Leafs get to move on, Rielly gets to where he’d like to go, and the Sharks get his $7.5M cap hit to add to the books.