Dallas isn’t giving away Jason Robertson for cheap, yet, the New Jersey Devils can still afford to trade for him.

Greg Wyshinski reports an NHL exec who asked about Robertson was told the Stars want a return in the ballpark of what they paid Carolina for Mikko Rantanen.

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Two protected first-round picks, a pair of thirds, and a young piece like Logan Stankoven.

That’s a lot. But the Devils might actually be equipped to put something like it on the table.

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Just two days ago, GM Sunny Mehta dealt Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov to Calgary. In return, the Devils picked up the New York Rangers’ 2026 second-rounder (35th overall), a conditional 2027 first from Vegas, a conditional 2028 first from Colorado (both top-10 protected), and young left-shot defenseman Etienne Morin.

It was a smart, patient move.

Nemec had his moments—11 goals and 26 points this past season—but he hadn’t locked down a bigger role on a crowded blue line due to defensive deficiencies. Moving him avoided a hefty extension and brought in high-end picks plus a developing prospect. Offloading Tsyplakov also freed up meaningful cap space, putting the Devils over $13 million in projected room.

That haul gives New Jersey real leverage. Their own 2026 first (projected around 12th overall) plus the new second-rounder and two protected future firsts now stack up in a way that mirrors the kind of package the Florida Panthers used to land Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa, which are high-end 2026 picks (like 9th and 25th), a 2027 second, and a conditional future first.

The aggregate value—one strong near-term first, a useful second, and future flexibility—lines up closely enough on the trade market to make the Devils a serious player for established talent.

This flexibility changes things at the right time. Robertson just put up 45 goals and 96 points. He’s an RFA with arbitration rights and a big raise coming, and Dallas is tight against the cap. With extension talks murky, the winger could be moved—or hit the market in a way that forces Dallas’ hand.

The Stars could use right-shot defensive help, but after the Nemec trade, they have fewer options. Yet, offer up Dawson Mercer—who is comparable but not as good as Stankoven—and Seamus Casey, combined with the Devils’ own 2026 first, the new 35th overall pick, one of those protected firsts down the road, and a full cupboard of their own draft capital, you’ve got the makings of a serious offer to add to the core of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier.

Robertson would click right away up front. Size, shot, and vision to play with Hughes and Bratt on the top line. Plus, he was a Devils fan growing up. It’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t want to come to New Jersey?

Mehta’s first big transaction wasn’t flashy, but it loaded the arsenal. Extra first-round capital, a high second, and breathing room under the cap mean New Jersey doesn’t have to sit on the sidelines if Robertson becomes available.

They’re one of the few teams that can match the ask without tearing everything down—much like how Florida leveraged similar draft volume and future pieces to swing for Tkachuk and boost their contention window.

It’s early, and Dallas may still find a way to keep him. But the Devils are suddenly better positioned than they were a week ago.

The pieces are there if they decide to go get him and we could find out sooner than later.