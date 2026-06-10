The latest NHL trade board has two New Jersey Devils on it.

One is a realistc trade candidate while I believe the other is just smoke in mirrors. The latest NHL trade board has been updated below.

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Also below, how the Devils will benefit if the Wild win the Dylan Larkin race.

Elsewhere, Blueshirts RFA hunting, developing Mike Babcock situation, and more.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

The Athletic ($): Larkin’s trade request shakes up the entire NHL offseason, and he’s now sitting atop the refreshed trade board—which includes two Devils–as the biggest name potentially available.

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New Jersey Hockey Now: A Dylan Larkin trade to the Wild could quietly hand the Devils a major long-term edge in the cap race and the Hughes family sweepstakes.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Despite the debunked trade request rumors, the Devils could still move Nemec this summer—and here’s why we broke down on the latest Devils Rink Report why it might actually make sense for their roster needs.

After missing the playoffs, the Devils are doubling down on Sheldon Keefe—smart continuity or a costly mistake heading into 2026-27?

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers have big cap space this summer and could be eyeing some dreamy RFA targets like Jason Robertson and Pavel Dorofeyev, though actually landing them would take some serious wishful thinking.

Sportsnaut: The Edmonton Oilers are taking serious steps toward hiring the controversial Mike Babcock, despite the baggage and NHLPA hurdles.

The Athletic ($): Before they can move forward with it though, the NHLPA is demanding a full investigation into Babcock—reopening old controversies from his brief Columbus days.

Detroit Hockey Now: Larkin flies the coop, and this emergency edition of Two Truths and a Lie dives into what it really means for the Detroit Red Wings future.

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens are eye UFA A.J. Greer as a potential bottom-six addition, a gritty Quebec native coming off a career year that raises some intriguing questions about his true upside?

Toronto Hockey Now: The Toronto Maple Leafs have already told consensus No. 1 prospect Gavin McKenna he’s their guy, according to a report.