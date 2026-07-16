What a fun day of news it was on Wednesday, both league-wide and for the New Jersey Devils.

In Newark, there are new faces on and off the ice and by all accounts, I think they’re all great adds. You can read more in the links on each new face that will be in the lineup or behind the bench for the Devils below. Suffice to say, although the latest player addition is not without its risks, it’s certainly the kind of calculated bed GM Sunny Mehta would make. It should come as no surprise.

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Elsewhere, the shocker came out of Detroit. There are going to be massive changes there. You wonder how it impacts Dylan Larkin’s future. More on that below as well.

Plus, is there a Patrick Kane reunion coming, one way or another? Some big extensions, and a new NHL cover athlete.

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Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils got their top-six forward via free agency yesterday, signing Anthony Mantha to a multi-year contract. Here are all the details of the extension.

Getting Mantha in free agency was a bit unexpected. It’s a solid move by Sunny Mehta, but not without its risks. Here’s the Devils contract grades on New Jersey’s newest addition.

Mantha wasn’t the only new addition in New Jersey yesterday. Sheldon Keefe has a new coaching staff, and their resumes are quite impressive.

📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

Now that the Hayton offer sheet was matched, the Devils can move on with conducting their business. Here’s why the summer of Sunny isn’t over yet 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: This one came as a surprise. Not because he didn’t deserve to be removed, but because no one really saw it coming at this point in time. Steve Yzerman stepped down as the Detroit Red Wings GM yesterday. Here’s more on what Yzerman will do next.

As far as what comes next in Detroit, here’s what Max Bultman thinks, including the future for Dylan Larkin.

Forever Blueshirts: Albert Smits inked his entry-level contract with the New York Rangers yesterday. So, what comes next?

San Jose Hockey Now: Fresh off being named the NHL 26 cover athlete, San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini talks about the Leo Carlsson offer sheet, playing with Ivar Stenberg, and more.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers and Trevor Zegras didn’t need to go to their arbitration hearing date to sort out a contract. They agreed on a mid-term contract late last night, keeping the skilled forward in Philly for the next several seasons.

Sportsnet: Speaking of extensions, Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitration as well, which will pay the young forward admittedly more than I thought he would have in his new extension.

Montreal Hockey Now: Did the Montreal Canadiens find another diamond in the rough in their goaltending pipeline?

Chicago Hockey Now: It seems that Patrick Kane has narrowed down his list of teams he wants to play for next season to two. The Buffalo Sabres, or a reuinion with the Chicago Blackhawks. Does it make sense for 88 to return to Chi-Town?