Yesterday was a dark day for the New Jersey Devils. After the players hit the ice for the first time since learning the fate of Tom Fitzgerald, they reacted to the now former Devils general managers fate. No one was pleased, and all had nothing but good things to say about Fitzgerald.

As a person, he was a kind, genuine man. However, he didn’t come without flaws as a GM.

And then, the Devils were officially eliminated later that night. Now, there are four games remaining on the schedule before the team breaks apart for the offseason.

In the links, what led to Fitzgerald’s demise in New Jersey, the Devils captain’s noncommittal response, and Jack Hughes’ instant reaction to the only GM he knows being fired.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: That Devils are officially moving on from Tom Fitzgerald. Here are five reasons why the Devils fired the now former GM.

Following Monday night’s news, we asked Nico Hischier his thoughts on his future as he’s eligible to sign an extension with New Jersey on July 1st. His response was noncommittal.

And after all that doom and gloom, the Devils were officially eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Here are Jack Hughes’ thoughts on the Devils officially firing Fitzgerald from the locker room on Tuesday via Devils Rink Report.

Full episode here 👇🏼

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