Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Pierre LeBrun suggests the price tag for Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly would include a first-round pick and an A-level prospect. This is likely the return the Predators are looking for, but it remains to be seen if anyone around the league would be willing to pony up for a 34-year-old player. In a vacuum, O’Reilly would be a perfect fit for the Habs, as he’d significantly improve the centre situation, but general manager Kent Hughes rarely acquires players who are older than 27. [Canadiens Linked To Stamkos, O’Reilly A Better Target]

Where should the Canadiens use Adam Engstrom? If Martin St-Louis does not want to break up his first pairing, the options are limited. On the flip side, it may not be the worst time for a wholesale change in defensive pairings. [Finding A Defensive Pairing For Engstrom]

Nick Suzuki and Juraj Salfkovsky are among the top forwards in terms of their defensive impact. It’s not all that surprising to see Suzuki on the list, but Slafkovsky’s presence is an encouraging development. [Two Canadiens Players Among Top Defensive Forwards]

You may have heard newcomer Alex Texier is pretty good in shootouts. Based on exactly one shootout attempt at practice, I think it’s safe to say he may be able to help the Habs in that regard. His teammates were certainly impressed.

Welcome to the Habs power of friendship, Alexandre Texier



pic.twitter.com/JnNoTjjTAj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 25, 2025

Montreal Victoire forward Marie Philip-Poulin is the first PWHL player to hit the 50-point mark!

FIRST TO FIFTY 🐐



With her goal today, Marie-Philip Poulin becomes the first PWHL player to reach 50 regular season points! | Avec son but aujourd’hui, Marie-Philip devient la première joueuse de la LPHF à atteindre 50 points en saison régulière! pic.twitter.com/j6JWFRlPth — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) November 26, 2025

