New Jersey Devils fans were relieved to see Simon Nemec return to the bench after he took a nasty hack from Detroit Red Wings defenseman, Ben Chariot.

In a chaotic tilt between the Devils and Red Wings, the game turned chippy quickly following an early hit by J.T. Compher on captain Nico Hischier.

At first glance, it appeared as though the Devils could have suffered a catastrophe. The Devils captain went down the New Jersey tunnel with what looked like an upper-body injury. Fortunately, the captain quickly returned and finished the game.

Amid a bevy of between-whistle antics, Nemec was dealt a butt-end blow by Chariot that saw the emerging Devils blueliner in some pain.

He too, fortunately, returned to the game and helped contribute to New Jersey’s 4-3 victory.

On Tuesday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety determined their ruling on the play.

“Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for butt-ending New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec during NHL Game No. 354 in New Jersey on Monday, Nov. 24, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.”

“The incident occurred at 10:12 of the third period.”

“The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.”

It’s certainly a relief to see Nemec on the ice Tuesday morning at the Devils’ practice. He was a full participant and appears to have avoided anything more than just a bump or bruise.

Nemec is amid a breakout season in which he’s netted four goals and 13 points in 21 games. He registered a hat-trick on November 12th in a 4-3 win, including the overtime winner, against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nemec’s incident with Chariot is one of many from Monday’s tilt. Hischier and Dylan Larkin were trying to get at eachother after the final buzzer, while Jonas Siegenthaler and Lucas Raymond continued their beef following an incidental hit from earlier in the third period.

The Devils and Red Wings meet again on March 8th.