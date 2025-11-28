Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Canadiens are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, which doesn’t bode all that well for their playoff chances. On average, 75% of the teams in a playoff spot come American Thanksgiving will go on to punch their ticket to the springtime dance. In other words, the margin of error is razor-thin. With that in mind, head coach Martin St-Louis may want to reconsider the changes he made to the top six, as it essentially neutered the team’s only productive line at 5v5. [Canadiens Can Improve Playoff Odds With One Easy Change]

As expected, the Habs (re)claimed Samuel Blais off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Blais had originally signed a one-year deal with the Canadiens in the summer, but was plucked off waivers at the start of the season. The Canadiens immediately assigned Blais to the AHL, but he’s not expected to stay in Laval for long. [Canadiens Claim Blais Via NHL Waivers]

According to Renaud Lavoie, Alexandre Texier will likely make his Canadiens debut versus the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. If he does end up in the lineup, it will be his first taste of NHL action since November 6. [FR – TVA Sports]

Prospect Alexander Zharovsky continues to enjoy a fantastic rookie season in the AHL. He registered an assist in Salavat’s win over Barys on Thursday, pushing his season totals to seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games.

