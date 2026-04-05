Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Cole Caufield played an important role in Montreal’s 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, however, he did not score a goal. The elite sniper registered two assists, helping the Habs secure their eighth straight win. The team also reached the 100-point mark with the victory. [Canadiens Highlights: 100-Point Season Secured In Exciting Win]

While most of the attention in the Calder Trophy race has been centred on Beckett Sennecke or Matthew Schaefer, it’s worth pointing out Ivan Demidov is the first rookie to hit the 60-point mark.

Ivan Demidov is the first NHL rookie to reach 60 points this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZhEqsCpnNr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 5, 2026

All prospect Bryce Pickford does is score goals. Okay, to be more accurate, he does a bunch of stuff between scoring goals at an impressive rate, but that’s not as catchy.

It was relatively surprising to see veteran Samuel Montembeault serve as Montreal’s backup on Saturday, though it should be noted that Jacob Fowler is expected to start the second-leg of the back-to-back games on Sunday, which explains why Montembeault dressed.

La formation de ce soir



Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/CFVEle7wRY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 4, 2026

It’s fair to say many NHL stars have Montreal as their ideal backup plan. Of course, it would be better if the Habs became their ideal destination, but that’s a situation that still needs a little work. Thankfully, since Kent Hughes and Company took over, Montreal has slowly but surely become a city in which star skaters want to play.

Anze Kopitar on where he’s thought about playing other than LA:



“Probably Montreal. I enjoy the city, I enjoy playing there. If I had to pick (another team), it’s probably the Canadiens.” pic.twitter.com/3YhWQIPMi0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 4, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

If the New Jersey Devils had made the playoffs this season, a series against the Montreal Canadiens could have been really fun. Alas, the playoffs were not in the cards this year, nor was a win versus Montreal on Saturday night. [New Jersey Devils]

The Washington Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive, for now. They put up a whopping six goals against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres for a 6-2 home victory on Saturday. [Washington Capitals]

As Barry Trotz’s retirement approaches, the Nashville Predators’ search for a new general manager continues to heat up. Now, a new rumour has cropped up – linking their hunt to the Carolina Hurricanes. [Carolina Hurricanes]