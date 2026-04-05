As Barry Trotz’s retirement approaches, the Nashville Predators’ search for a new general manager continues to heat up. Now, a new rumor has cropped up – linking their hunt to the Carolina Hurricanes.

During Elliotte Friedman’s ‘Saturday Headlines’ segment in the second intermission of ‘Hockey Night in Canada’, the SportsNet insider shared the latest rumors from the Predators’ search, including a report that Nashville requested to speak with the Hurricanes’ GM, Eric Tulsky.

“The Hurricanes would not talk about this when I asked about it today,” Friedman said. “But I’m under the understanding – it’s kind of funny timing, cause Keith Pelley mentioned the other day Eric Tulsky’s name – but during their search, Nashville asked for permission to speak to Carolina’s GM, and they were denied again. The Hurricanes would not discuss it.”

Tulsky’s first job with an NHL team – a consultant role – was with the Predators during the 2012 offseason. Considering his previous ties and the Hurricanes’ recent front-office success, it’d make sense for the Predators to wish to speak with him. But it says even more about his role in Carolina that their request was not even entertained.

Darren Yorke Reportedly Interviewed by Nashville

Tulsky was not the only individual from Carolina to draw interest from the Tennessee team. Friedman continued to discuss the rumors, including what he has heard about candidates and in-person interviews, listing Brett Peterson (Florida Panthers Assistant GM), Scott White (Dallas Stars Assistant GM), Bill Scott (Edmonton Oilers Assistant GM), and Darren Yorke (Carolina Hurricanes Assistant GM).

“It hadn’t been reported before, as far as I can tell,” he explained. “Darren Yorke from the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s the GM of the Chicago Wolves; he’s been there 17 years. I understand he had an in-person visit. We’ll see where Nashville goes from here.”

Friedman further mentioned that the Hurricanes also declined to speak with him regarding the rumors about Yorke.