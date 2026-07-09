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NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

  • We’re reviewing the drafts held under general manager Kent Hughes, starting with one of the best drafts in team history, which landed the Habs an elite defenceman and a star forward. There’s no doubt about it, 2022 was franchise altering for the Canadiens. [Canadiens Draft Review: Excellent 2022 Draft Set Tone For Rebuild]
  • ICYMI: Calling all Canadiens fans! It’s time to rank the top Habs prospects, and as per tradition, we need your help. Voting takes just a few minutes, and once the rankings are established, we will publish in-depth profiles for all the top Canadiens prospects. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospect Rankings: 2026 Summer Fan Vote]
  • The Canadiens made a HUGE signing on Wednesday. Okay, it was yet another minor-league addition, but such is life when you need elite-level NHL players, and free agency always results in overpayments. Reilly Walsh spent last season in the KHL, where he scored 16 goals and 30 assists in 68 games for Barys Astana.
  • Even though Ivan Demidov could have signed a much richer contract if he had waited a year, he still earned a massive amount of money following his rookie season in the NHL.
  • Gleb!
  • Unlike Joe Veleno, who practiced in his Habs gear, former Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was wearing his new team’s colours while practicing with some of his buddies.
  • Gallagher looked quite good out there considering his age. Then again, he was never as bad as some people on social media made it seem. That’s par for the course, because social media has essentially become a platform for contrived complaints and bait raging, but I digress.

Sportsnaut Network

  • The Utah Mammoth decided to keep Barrett Hayton. They matched the one-year, $4.775 million offer sheet the New Jersey Devils tendered on July 1, so the 26-year-old centre stays in Utah for now. [New Jersey Devils]
  • The Hurricanes could potentially offer sheet players and flip them. They may also specifically look into an offer sheet for the Detroit Red Wings’ 6′ 6” defenceman, Simon Edvinsson. [Carolina Hurricanes]
  • Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to our good friends over at Florida Hockey Now, which is now in its sixth season of excellent Panthers coverage. [Florida Panthers]
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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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