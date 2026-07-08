Hump day, folks…hump day. It’s Wednesday, and Sharkfest is in full swing over on the National Geographic channel ahead of Sharkweek. It’s always fun watching that stuff, but…you also know it is the midst of the offseason when you’re choosing to watch nature documentaries.

For one time, can we please get to see the baby seal actually escape the shark, though?

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Team USA being knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Belgium also dwindled my sports consumption down tremendously. I suppose that I’m now on the Norway train thanks to huge Caniac Erling Haaland. Honestly, still snickering anytime I see this comparison of him and Alexander Ovechkin on the powerplay.

Ovechkin on the power play pic.twitter.com/XMyaaJUeGk — 2008-17 capitals survivor (@averagecapsfan) July 6, 2026

Enough about me, though, I’d love to hear how y’all are spending the offseason. Any new sports picked up? Perhaps some new hobbies? Maybe trying some new video games or revisiting the classics?

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…Do you want to hear about random video games in the next opening section of the Rumble? (Please, say yes.)

Carolina Hurricanes Rumors

As for the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s still understandably quiet. Nonetheless, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas did discuss the reigning Stanley Cup Champions during the final episode of the season of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

In it, Friedman discussed a theory of the Hurricanes potentially offer sheeting players and flipping them, as well as them possibly looking into an offer sheet specifically for the Detroit Red Wings’ 6′ 6” defenseman, Simon Edvinsson.

Furthermore, they also discussed the ongoing contract dilemma of Alexander Nikishin, the almost trade to the New York Rangers, and the uncertainty of when anything will actually be accomplished on that front.

Friedman definitely had a goofy quote of the year candidate with that topic, too…

“Maybe the Hurricanes will finally give birth in the next little while.”

It was chaotic, it was great, and it covered some fun discussion. You can listen to the episode here.

NHL News, Trade Talk, and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Remember a couple morning articles back when I mentioned the David Pagnotta report that Claude Giroux was going back to the Philadelphia Flyers? Well, this is a clear example of why you always have to be cautious when sharing reports. Giroux is actually getting another year with the Ottawa Senators.

TSN (Video): The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Daniel Alfredsson as an associate coach, and that does not make life easy in Ottawa. He is perhaps the greatest player to ever don the Senators uniform, spent 17 of his 18 seasons there, and was even given the key to that fair city. But now, he is with their biggest rival. Frank Corrado and Aaron Korolnek discussed it all.

NHL Trade Rumors: Okay, okay, I know that I’ve spoken enough about the Senators for one day…buuuut, there is one more story. Personally, I don’t really enjoy highlighting these types of stories, they seem a bit gossipy, but it is pretty interesting. According to Friedman, ‘it was time’ for then captain Brady Tkachuk to go, per his source – a player for the Sens. Mic drop.

Detroit Hockey Now: Chase Stillman, the son of 2006 Canes Stanley Cup Champion Cory Stillman, has signed on with the Detroit Red Wings! Max Smith dove into the details of the depth signing!

Toronto City News: Rogers has had a mass layoff across Canada, taking down numerous news and sports radio stations, including Sportsnet 650 and 960 – the flagship stations for Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames games. Just absolutely hate to see it.