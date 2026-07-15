Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens News

As we continue our review of draft hauls since general manager Kent Hughes was hired, we’ve reached 2024, a year that yield Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage. It’s not quite as good as the Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson haul in 2022, but if the players selected in the later rounds end up making the NHL, it has a chance to match the impact of Hughes’ first NHL Entry Draft.[Canadiens 2024 Draft Review: Franchise-Changing, Elite Potential]

It’s the dog days of summer, which means it’s the perfect time to watch some clips featuring phenom Lane Hutson.

LANE HUTSON, HÉROS DE LA PROLONGATION



LANE HUTSON, THE OVERTIME HERO#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7dDNDgj7by — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2026

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been sporting Habs gear all summer long. It is, after all, a great logo.

It’s always fun to take a look at the goalies from eras past. In this case, the netminder is Steve Penny, a former member of the Canadiens, standing behind the player who made me fall in love with hockey, Mats Naslund. If you want an even funnier picture, just google anything related to Chris Terreri in the 90s. Let’s just say there was a decent amount of open net in play.

Who is this goalie..? pic.twitter.com/xiyiKv2Gpf — Old Hockey Cards (@oldhockeycards) July 14, 2026

Gleb.

Look at this young man! 17-year-old Gleb Pugachyov scores in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/nkntw5XIGq — KHL (@khl_eng) January 17, 2026

ICYMI: It’s almost time to start discussing the top 20 Montreal Canadiens prospects, as voted on by you, Habs fans! Before we get to the top 20, we must review the young players who just missed the cut, including a player chosen in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and the son of a franchise legend. [Top 20 Canadiens Prospects: Players Who Missed The Cut]

Sportsnaut Network

One day after finding out the exact date of Braden Schneider’s arbitration hearing, the New York Rangers made it a moot point Monday. The Rangers and Schneider agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract and avoided arbitration altogether. [New York Rangers]

It’s just a hair over two months until the Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason, with the Prospect Showcase typically beginning a couple of weeks before. It’s been just over a month since we saw Jordan Staal hoist the Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup, and only about two weeks since the NHL Entry Draft and free agency. [Carolina Hurricanes]

Now nearly two weeks removed from NHL free agency, the vast majority of prominent names to test the market as unrestricted free agents have signed contracts with new clubs at this point, but Patrick Kane is yet to find a new home. [Chicago Blackhawks]