It’s just a hair over two months until the Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason, with the Prospect Showcase typically beginning a couple of weeks before. It’s been just over a month since we saw Jordan Staal hoist the Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup, and only about two weeks since the NHL Entry Draft and free agency.

Let’s be honest, we’re all going through hockey withdrawal. It’s the middle of a heatwave here in the south and we’re all wanting to put our minds on that cool ice being shaved away by dashing skates as the rubber biscuit strikes pads and freezes under gloves.

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It seems that the only thing frozen in Carolina right now are contract talks between the Hurricanes’ front office and Alexander Nikishin, the latter of whom reportedly wants a big paycheck, and the former of which has kept his name present in trade talks.

Somehow, this point of the offseason is both calm and hectic with many players leaguewide stalled in contract talks as trades, offer sheets, and overpaying or underpaying are gambled.

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In times such as these, a little mailbag madness is just what is needed! We did one back during the Olympics and it was certainly fun! So, let’s have a little more fun, shall we?

Carolina Hurricanes Mailbag 2.0

Have some thoughts to share on the Hurricanes? Send it! Want to discuss potential trade targets and/or possible deals? Then let’s discuss it! Do you have ideas for the Hurricanes going into next season? I want to see what you’re cooking! Or perhaps you just simply wish to get into some shenanigans and general silliness – you know I’m down for that kind of stuff. Even non-hockey questions are welcome, we’re just here to have some fun!

Questions may be submitted here, on X, and even on Reddit, if you so wish. But make sure it’s in by Friday at 12 PM EST so it can be answered!