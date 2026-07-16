Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

It’s time to start discussing the top 20 Montreal Canadiens prospects, as voted on you, the Habs fans. The first player we will profile enjoyed a very successful 2025-26 season, and may rise in the rankings in the very near future: goaltender Alexis Cournoyer. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects – Cournoyer Has Underrated Potential]

It’s the dog days of summer, which means we’re going to be adding some Lane Hutson highlights to the mix on a daily basis.

While we’re at it, here’s a reminder that Cole Caufield also enjoyed a fantastic season.

While we await the release of the full 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday (1 p.m. ET), a look back at the top goal-scoring performances from this past season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/lcFrMQjDV1 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 15, 2026

The NHL has announced the dates for home openers, which means we know of two regular-season matchups for the Habs. Montreal’s home opener will take place on October 6, versus the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Their first game will take place in Toronto, on September 29, versus the Maple Leafs.

The @NHL announced today the 2026-27 regular season, expanded to 84 games with the addition of two more divisional contests per team, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 29. In addition, the League announced each team’s home opener.



Details: https://t.co/jMxZCwXZU6 pic.twitter.com/wfrDekHQs1 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 15, 2026

Can we interest anyone in a little Hage and Mooney development camp action?

LJ Mooney & Michael Hage mic’d up at Habs development camp earlier this month pic.twitter.com/QAapX3kBQy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 15, 2026

Gleb.

So you can fall for Gleb once and for all I translated “MHL mic'd up: Gleb Pugachyov”

Warning: LOUD and VERY… passionate pic.twitter.com/4oxf1vxaLC — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) June 30, 2026

ICYMI: As we continue our review of draft hauls since general manager Kent Hughes was hired, we’ve reached 2024, a year that yield Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage. It’s not quite as good as the Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson haul in 2022, but if the players selected in the later rounds end up making the NHL, it has a chance to match the impact of Hughes’ first NHL Entry Draft.[Canadiens 2024 Draft Review: Franchise-Changing, Elite Potential]

Sportsnaut Network

When New Jersey Devils‘ general manager Sunny Mehta pretty quickly let go of goaltending coach Dave Rogalski, and subsequently Jacob Markstrom, it was an indication that status quo would no longer be acceptable. [New Jersey Devils]

The New Jersey Devils have a top-six forward. The Devils continue reshaping their forward group, adding veteran winger Anthony Mantha on a two-year contract with a $4.75 million average annual value. Coming on the heels of the Nico Hischier and Arseny Gritsyuk extensions, this move adds immediate top-six potential without tying up long-term cap space. [New Jersey Devils]

Rebuilds are painstaking, and stocking an organization with youthful players is an inexact science filled with as many surprises as mistakes and disappointments. And the Pittsburgh Penguins are proving just that. [Pittsburgh Penguins]